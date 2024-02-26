They love Trump everywhere. Privately, they are looking for Mike Pence.





For the most part, it was like, Hey, we're not really having this conversation, and then like, Explain this to us, this person said. (A Pence spokesperson declined to comment). Less thirsty but still in the mix is ​​Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump's former press secretary. I don't feel like she's actively pursuing anything, world insider Pence said. She is in contact with the insider but has not explicitly discussed the vice presidency.

The Pence insider's first advice to them: Look for ways to add value, this person said. Find ways to be helpful, whether it's fundraising, being a surrogate on the field or on television. Be visible to the Trump world so they see you are helping the cause. And then I think it's about who you can build relationships with within the Trump orbit, because it's an ever-changing orbit. Some of the questions were quite open: how does it all work? How many years of taxes should the principal collect?

The behind-the-scenes maneuvering comes as public posturing against Pence has become an early litmus test in the veepstakes. Given Trump's baseless complaints about the outcome of the 2020 election, Pence was attacked for refusing to use his ceremonial role in the Senate to interfere with the election results and attempt to prevent Joe Biden from being certified president on January 6, 2021. I wouldn't have done what Mike Pence did, Stefanik said earlier this month on CNN. I don't think this is the right approach.

Openly campaigning for vice president is considered bad form. But that didn't stop many of those candidates from doing so this weekend at the Conservative Political Action Coalition conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The event featured Stefanik, Noem, Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Vivek Ramaswamy, and the Pence World insider confirmed he expected to meet at least directly with Noem during her time in Washington.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem waves as she arrives to deliver a speech on CPAC in National Harbor, Maryland, February 23, 2024. | Francis Chung/POLITICS

A spokesperson for Stefanik did not respond to a request for comment. A person close to Scott said there has been no such outreach or communication. A spokesperson for Noem said no such conversation took place. There is no truth in these claims. A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a question about whether backtracking with Pence allies would hurt a candidate's prospects.

There's a reason they're coming to a Pence consigliere, of course. Sure, Mike is now a four-letter word in Trump circles, but it wasn't long before January 6, and despite Mike Pence's chants, Pence was still considered something of a Trump whisperer. Pence and his advisers brilliantly conducted a final apprentice-style competition to win a spot on the Trump ticket. In the summer of 2016, Newt Gingrich flew to Indianapolis on Sean Hannity's plane to confront Pence in final interviews with Trump. Meanwhile, Pence and his wife ordered breakfast quiche from a local grocer and picked flowers at the Indiana governor's mansion at midnight to charm Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr. at brunch more late in the morning. It apparently made an impression, Pence wrote in his memoir So Help Me God.

Although Pence himself is radioactive to much of Trump's base, his close circle of advisers, particularly those who have maintained ties to both camps during the divorce, provide a valuable resource for potential picks at the post. vice-presidency. They know what it means to navigate Trump’s topsy-turvy orbit.

