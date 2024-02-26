IHC special bench to consider appeals of Imran, Bushra and Qureshi today





ISLAMABAD – A special bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will today hear the appeals of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their convictions in the Chiffre and Toshakhana cases.

The IHC Special Bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will conduct the hearing of these appeals. Imran presented the petitions through his lawyers, Advocate Ali Zafar, Advocate Salman Safdar and others, and cited the state, Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Secretary of the 'Interior as defendants. Khan and Qureshi challenged the conviction and their 10-year sentence each in the figure case. Khan and Bushra appealed their convictions in the Toshakhana case, in which they were sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment each and fined 1.54 billion rupees.

Imran's lawyer said in the motion that in the encryption case, the prosecution improperly documented evidence in violation of mandatory provisions set out in the Code of Criminal Procedure. 1898 and despite repeated objections raised by the appellant, the trial court refrained from intervening. He added that the proceedings were accelerated by the court at breakneck speed for reasons known only to the court itself and that during five daily hearings, the testimonies of 25 prisoners of war were recorded.

He mentioned that during all this time from 15.01. From 2024 to 23.01.2024 and even throughout the trial, the appellant and his lawyers never created any obstacle to the conduct of justice and the conclusion of the trial and there was therefore no reason for the Court subsequently took extremely illegal steps to remove the appellant lawyers from the proceedings. Lawyer Zafar argued that Imran Khan and his wife were subjected to a sham trial where the courts not only proceeded unfairly and with undue haste but also ignored the fundamental right to a fair trial and due process. regular. He prayed that the judgments passed by the NAB authorities and the special judge in the prison trials of Toshakhana and Cipher cases be set aside, they are acquitted of the charges and their sentence and conviction may be suspended.

