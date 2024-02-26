ASEPEK Indonesia asks Jokowi to take the drop in basic food prices seriously and not increase electricity tariffs





JAKARTA, COMPASS.TV– The Association of Indonesian Trade Unions (ASPEK Indonesia) questions the commitment of the government of Joko Widodo or Jokowi to control the skyrocketing prices of basic necessities in society. ASPEK Indonesia President Mirah Sumirat said the price of rice is currently the highest recorded under Jokowi's administration. The price of rice increased by 20 percent, from around IDR 14,000 per kg to around IDR 18,000 per kg. Not only rice, Mirah said that the price of chicken eggs also saw a very sharp increase at this time, namely up to IDR 32,000 per kilogram. Although generally the price of chicken eggs is less than IDR 25,000 per kg. The price of chili peppers even reached IDR 100,000 per kg. Also read: Ombudsman on expensive rice: don't distribute food aid, government uses less accurate data Mirah also highlighted his plan to increase electricity tariffs which will come into effect from March 1, 2024. “The Indonesian people are really crying out against various government policies that do not prioritize the interests and welfare of the Indonesian people,” Mirah said in a written statement, Monday (26/2/2024). ASPECTS Indonesia also urges the government to immediately reduce prices of basic public goods and not increase electricity tariffs. Since the current economic conditions of society are increasingly difficult, this will of course also reduce the purchasing power of citizens. Also read: IKAPPI Secretary General Reveals Cheap Rice in Jakarta Is Low Quality and Smells in Bags In addition, the increasing number of layoffs (PHK) in Indonesia and the very small increase in the provincial minimum wage in 2024 will of course make it even more difficult for people to meet their daily needs. “Even those who are still working will find it difficult to meet their daily needs due to the rising prices of basic necessities, especially the victims of layoffs (PHK) who will of course be greatly affected,” he said . Mirah also reminded President Jokowi, at the end of his term, to be focused, serious and truly work for the people to achieve prosperity and justice for society.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.tv/ekonomi/488156/asepek-indonesia-minta-jokowi-serius-turunkan-harga-sembako-dan-tidak-naikkan-tarif-listrik The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos