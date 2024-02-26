Chinese and Korean stocks weigh on Asian trade in ups and downs: markets fall back





February 26, 2024 – 06:01 (Bloomberg) — Asian stocks traded in a volatile session as investors weighed the latest economic development in China and South Korea's plan to boost company values. MSCI Inc.'s Asia-Pacific gauge erased most of its gains to hold steady as stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China fell. Concerns about China were in focus after 11 Chinese companies lost their credit ratings Friday at Moody's Investors Service, which withdrew the ratings in an unusual wave that underscores the consequences of record defaults. Traders are now waiting for the government to roll out more stimulus measures after President Xi Jinping called on Friday to boost sales of traditional consumer products including cars and home appliances. Expectations for more stimulus have also been fueled by weak borrowing by local governments, fanning speculation that Beijing could take over and take on more debt. South Korean stocks pared losses after falling 1.4 percent due to authorities' plan to push listed companies to improve their management and corporate governance, which some investors said lacked detail. The disappointment comes from the fact that companies are not required to take short-term measures, said Seol Yongjin, an analyst at SK Securities Co. Investors had expected specific incentives to be announced today, but the government has now said these details will be released later. This year. Japanese stocks outperformed as the Tokyo Stock Price Index and the Nikkei-225 index rose, with the latter hitting record highs. Shares of Japanese trading houses rose after Warren Buffett said in his annual letter to shareholders that the companies follow investor-friendly policies that are far superior to those of U.S. companies. U.S. stock contracts also fell after the S&P 500's rally stalled late last week, weighed down by profit-taking in large-cap technology stocks. Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar fell against all Group of 10 currencies as traders assessed the country's monetary policy outlook. The US dollar rose slightly. Treasuries extended gains in Asia, while Australian 10-year yields fell nine basis points. This week, investors will prepare for the impact of massive Treasury and corporate issuance as well as month-end positioning. There's also a raft of economic data to look at, including Thursday's Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said in an interview published Friday that the economy is moving in the right direction and it would likely be appropriate to cut rates later this year. Many Fed speakers this week are expected to reiterate Williams' comments that the central bank does not feel compelled to start cutting rates in the near future. The week ahead could bring more turmoil than calm as March begins with the world concerned about persistent inflation, doubting the wisdom of central bankers in waiting, and fearing larger conflicts leading to further disruptions to trade global, Bob Savage, head of market strategy and analysis at BNY Mellon. , wrote in a note to customers. In the commodities sector, oil followed a weekly decline with further losses as traders awaited further clues on demand and global balances in March and beyond. Gold is down slightly while iron ore fell to its lowest level since October after falling nearly 9% last week on hopes of a post-holiday rebound in Chinese steel demand of the Lunar New Year fading. Key events this week: Japan CPI, Tuesday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks on Tuesday

Conf. Consumer Confidence Council, Durable Goods, Tuesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decision Wednesday

Economic confidence of the euro zone and consumers, Wednesday

FTSE 100 Index Review, Wednesday

US GDP, Wednesday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Boston Fed President Susan Collins and New York Fed President John Williams will speak on Wednesday.

G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs meet on Wednesday

Retail sales in Australia, Thursday

IPC France, Germany and Spain, Thursday

US PCE deflator, Thursday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will speak Thursday.

The MSCI index changes, including the removal of 66 Chinese companies from the MSCI China index, will take effect at close on Thursday.

Chinese official PMI, Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US ISM Manufacturing, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Friday

Deadline for U.S. House of Representatives funding bill to avert government shutdown Friday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speak Some of the main market movements: Actions S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 12:58 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 (OSE) futures rose 0.5%

The Japanese Topix rose 0.8%

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 little changed

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.7%

The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.6%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2% Currencies Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0818

The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.48 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2059 per dollar.

The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6552. Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $51,552.72

Ether fell 0.1% to $3,105.93 Obligations The 10-year Treasury yield fell two basis points to 4.23%

The Japanese 10-year yield fell two basis points to 0.695%

Australia's 10-year yield fell nine basis points to 4.11% Raw materials West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $76.06 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,032.47 an ounce This story was produced with the help of Bloomberg Automation. –With help from Matthew Burgess and Youkyung Lee. 2024 Bloomberg LP

