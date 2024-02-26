Donald Trump threatens to expel Prince Harry as president: I would not protect him





Donald Trump is very angry about Prince Harry's immigration status. Over the weekend, Trump told the Daily Express at the right-wing Conservative Political Action Conference that if he won the 2024 election, “I would not protect him.” He betrayed the queen. This is unforgivable. He would be alone if it were up to me.

It's unclear what specific offense against the late Queen Elizabeth II that Trump took issue with, beyond Harry's choice to leave behind the traditional duties that come with being a member of the royal family. The Queen's meetings with Trump in 2018 and 2019 were described as “unusual” and her presence sparked protests across England.

Trump's comments were made to the outlet while he attended CPAC on Saturday and Sunday. They came after Prince Harry appeared in court Friday in a lawsuit filed against the Department of Homeland Security by the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation. The organization attempted to seize Harry's immigration records to determine whether he lied about his past drug use when applying for a U.S. visa.

Harry and Meghan moved to the United States together in March 2020. Harry spoke openly about his past drug use, including cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms, in his 2023 memoir “Spare.”

On Sunday, MSNBC's Jen Psaki openly questioned Trump's mental fortitude after he gave several bizarre and confusing speeches, including one at CPAC.

Trump has regularly tried to stir the Sussex pot. In an interview on the “Hugh Hewitt Show” in September, he described Markle as “disrespectful” and said, “I didn’t like the way she treated the Queen. They treated her with great disrespect and I didn't like it.

In the same interview, Trump added that he would “love” to debate Markle and added, “I didn't like the idea that they were benefiting from American security when they came here.” » In January 2020, Queen Elizabeth's private secretary, Sir Edward Young, wrote a letter to the British Cabinet Secretary, Sir Mark Sedwill, in which the monarch insisted that Harry, Meghan and their children be given security after renounced their royal functions.

The letter read in part: “You will appreciate that ensuring the safety of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is of paramount importance to Her Majesty and her family. »

During the 2016 presidential campaign cycle, Markle called Trump “divisive” and a “misogynist.” Trump said he found her comments “mean,” but added: “I wasn’t talking to that, she’s mean.” I said she was mean to me. And deep down, I didn't know she was mean to me. She was mean to me. And it's okay for her to be mean, it's not okay for me to be mean to her and I wasn't.

