No. 2 Republican in the Senate supports Trump for president

Republican Sen. John Thune, the second-ranking Republican in the Senate, is supporting former President Donald Trump as the party's nominee, his office confirmed to CNN.

The support from the South Dakota Republican, who has criticized Trump, is the latest indication of the former president's hold on the party as he heads toward the nomination. Coming on the heels of Trump's victory in the South Carolina primary on Saturday, this is particularly notable given Thunes' expressed skepticism about the former president's strength as a general election candidate and the role Thune plays in the established wing of the party.

Thune and Trump spoke on the phone Saturday night after the primary was called, and the senator told Trump he would support him, a source close to CNN told CNN.

Fox News was the first to report the endorsement.

Thune, who is top aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and is seen as a potential successor to the Kentucky Republican, had supported Sen. Tim Scott for president before the South Carolina senator withdrew from the race in November.

Thune said last month that he would support the eventual GOP nominee, but his support comes despite fears among some party members about the impact the former president could have on down-ballot elections as the GOP seeks to regain Senate.

Thune told CNN last month: “I've always been concerned about Trump's viability as a candidate in the general election.

General elections are won in the middle of the electorate, he said at the time. All this also has repercussions for the Senate elections. If we want to achieve a majority, we need a strong performance at the top of the list which will translate into some success in the elections.

While House Republican leaders have rallied behind Trump, Senate Republicans have been slower to do so. McConnell has not spoken to Trump in more than three years and tries to avoid saying his name in public, CNN reported last month.

Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, the third-ranking member of the Senate Republican leadership, endorsed Trump just before the Iowa caucuses.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, another possible future leader who tends to stay out of contested primaries, supported Trump after his victory in New Hampshire, even as he expressed concerns about the electability of the candidate. former president in the general election.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.

