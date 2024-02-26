President Jokowi asked his aides to maintain food stocks and prices ahead of Ramadan





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked relevant ministries/institutions to maintain food supplies and price stability ahead of the month of Ramadan, which is expected to take place from mid-March to April 2024. He conveyed this order during the plenary session of the Cabinet for the preparation of Ramadhan and Eid Al-Fitr 1445 H, the government work plan, the macroeconomic framework (KEM) and the principles of fiscal policy (PPKF) for 2025, held at the State Palace in Jakarta. , Monday. “In March we will enter the month of Ramadan and in April we will celebrate Eid al-Fitr. “I ask all relevant ministries/institutions to be vigilant and ensure that people can pray calmly and solemnly,” President Jokowi said. Besides maintaining stocks and prices of basic necessities, Jokowi also requested that the distribution of all social protection programs be accelerated. Next, the President asked the relevant ministries/institutions to prepare the infrastructure and modes of transport that will be used by the community to return home for Eid. “I think we always prepare every year because it is an annual activity,” Jokowi said. Also read: Joko Widodo examines food stocks and prices at Wonogiri Market Previously, the head of the National Agency, Arief Prasetyo Adi, said that the government would continue to intervene in the market to balance food prices in the market. He stressed that it takes time to achieve a price balance, both at the producer and consumer level. However, he added, this was well calculated by the government so that people do not have to worry about food prices which are currently uncertain. “So yes, it’s true, the government has several programs as a form of market intervention to balance food prices,” he said. The first intervention took place through the Cheap Food Movement (GPM) which was also implemented by Bulog, then the next intervention was the Food Supply and Price Stabilization Program (SPHP) which was distributed to modern retail markets, traditional markets and wholesale markets. Also read: Zulkifli Hasan inspects Klender market to ensure food stocks before Ramadan Also read: Pontianak city government ensures rice stocks are available until Eid al-Fitr

