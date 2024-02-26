Politics
Stocks, futures slip at start of data-rich week: Markets retreat
(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia fell alongside European and U.S. stock futures as investors braced for a busy week with data expected on Chinese activity indicators and the preferred measure of inflation of the Federal Reserve.
MSCI Inc.'s Asia-Pacific gauge erased earlier gains as stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China fell. European and US stock contracts also fell after the S&P 500's rally stalled late last week, weighed down by profit-taking in large-cap technology stocks.
Concerns about China were in focus after 11 Chinese companies lost their credit ratings Friday at Moody's Investors Service, which withdrew the ratings in an unusual wave that underscores the consequences of record defaults. Traders are now waiting for the government to roll out more stimulus measures after President Xi Jinping called on Friday to boost sales of traditional consumer products including cars and home appliances.
Expectations of additional measures have also been fueled by weak borrowing by local governments, fanning speculation that Beijing could take over and take on more debt. Whether existing stimulus measures bode well for the economy will be examined when China releases purchasing managers' data later this week.
In South Korea, stocks pared losses after falling 1.4% due to authorities' plan to push listed companies to improve their management and corporate governance, which some investors said lacked detail .
The disappointment comes from the fact that companies are not required to take short-term measures, said Seol Yongjin, an analyst at SK Securities Co. Investors had expected specific incentives to be announced today, but the government has now said these details will be released later. This year.
Japanese stocks outperformed as the Tokyo Stock Price Index and the Nikkei-225 index rose, with the latter hitting record highs. Shares of Japanese trading houses rose after Warren Buffett said in his annual letter to shareholders that the companies follow investor-friendly policies that are far superior to those of U.S. companies.
Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar fell against all Group of 10 currencies as traders assessed the country's monetary policy outlook. Treasuries extended gains in Asia, while Australian 10-year yields fell nine basis points.
Eyes on the PCE deflator
This week, investors will prepare for the impact of massive Treasury and corporate issuance as well as month-end positioning. There's also a raft of economic data to look at, including Thursday's Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index – the Fed favored the inflation gauge.
According to Bloomberg Economics, headline PCE and core PCE are both expected to hit a brisk 0.4% month-over-month, up from 0.2% previously, largely due to residual seasonality.
Despite this high monthly figure, base effects will likely allow annual core inflation to fall slightly to 2.8% in January (from 2.9% previously) and continue to fall to 2.5% or lower by the middle of the year, thus confirming our basic forecast of an initial increase. The Fed cut rates in May, Tom Orlik, chief economist, wrote in a note.
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said in an interview published Friday that the economy is moving in the right direction and it would likely be appropriate to cut rates later this year. Many Fed speakers this week are expected to reiterate Williams' comments that the central bank does not feel compelled to start cutting rates in the near future.
In the commodities sector, oil followed a weekly decline with further losses as traders awaited further clues on demand and global balances in March and beyond. Gold is down slightly while iron ore fell to its lowest level since October after falling nearly 9% last week on hopes of a post-holiday rebound in Chinese steel demand of the Lunar New Year fading.
Key events this week:
-
Japan CPI, Tuesday
-
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks on Tuesday
-
Conf. Consumer Confidence Council, Durable Goods, Tuesday
-
Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decision Wednesday
-
Economic confidence of the euro zone and consumers, Wednesday
-
FTSE 100 Index Review, Wednesday
-
US GDP, Wednesday
-
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Boston Fed President Susan Collins and New York Fed President John Williams will speak on Wednesday.
-
G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs meet on Wednesday
-
Retail sales in Australia, Thursday
-
IPC France, Germany and Spain, Thursday
-
US PCE deflator, Thursday
-
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will speak Thursday.
-
The MSCI index changes, including the removal of 66 Chinese companies from the MSCI China index, will take effect at close on Thursday.
-
Chinese official PMI, Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday
-
Eurozone CPI, Friday
-
US ISM Manufacturing, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Friday
-
Deadline for U.S. House of Representatives funding bill to avert government shutdown Friday
-
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speak
Some of the main market movements:
Actions
-
S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 2:18 p.m. Tokyo time
-
Nikkei 225 (OSE) futures rose 0.3%
-
The Japanese Topix rose 0.6%
-
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1%
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.5%
-
The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.3%
-
Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%
Currencies
-
Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index little changed
-
The euro was little changed at $1.0820
-
The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.43 per dollar
-
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2040 per dollar.
-
The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6555.
-
Sterling was little changed at $1.2666.
Cryptocurrencies
-
Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $51,516.5
-
Ether fell 0.2% to $3,103.26
Obligations
-
The 10-year Treasury yield fell two basis points to 4.23%
-
The Japanese 10-year yield fell three basis points to 0.685%
-
Australia's 10-year yield fell 10 basis points to 4.09%
Raw materials
-
West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $76.14 a barrel
-
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,033.10 an ounce
This story was produced with the help of Bloomberg Automation.
–With the help of Youkyung Lee.
