Politics
Jokowi says RAPBN 2025 must adapt to president-elect's agenda
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said the draft state revenue and expenditure budget (RAPBN) 2025 must be prepared taking into account the results of the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres).
The President made this known while chairing a plenary cabinet session that discussed preparations for Ramadhan 2024 and government work plans at the State Palace on Monday (26/2/2024).
“Regarding the Government Work Plan (RKP) and Fiscal Policy for 2025. The RKP and Fiscal Policy are a bridge to maintain balanced development and adapt to the programs of the President-elect resulting from the 2024 Presidential Election” , said Jokowi.
Also read: Embracing the democrats, Jokowi is considered the mediator of the AHY-Moeldoko conflict
“But we are also waiting for the official results of the calculations from the General Election Commission (KPU). So RAPBN 2025 “We must prepare by paying attention to the results of the presidential election because the one who leads APBN 2025 is the president-elect,” he explained.
The Head of State also discussed the 2025 macroeconomic framework, still facing conditions of global economic uncertainty.
According to President Jokowi, a number of countries such as Japan and England have entered into recession.
He therefore reminded the future government to take precautions in setting national economic growth objectives.
Also read: The moment AHY and Moeldoko shook hands while attending Jokowi's Cabinet meeting
“We must also exercise caution, but we must maintain optimism and credibility. Sharpen the attention of central and regional governments in preparing plans in case of unrest and crises,” Jokowi stressed.
“For the 2025 financial year, economic transformation must be (in line with) what we have been experiencing for 10 years. Budgetary policy must therefore support economic transformation,” added the head of state.
Get updates Featured News And latest news every day from Kompas.com. Let's join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, by clicking on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join us. First you need to install the Telegram application on your cell phone.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/02/26/10394471/jokowi-sebut-rapbn-2025-harus-akomodasi-program-presiden-terpilih
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi says RAPBN 2025 must adapt to president-elect's agenda
- Former CIA operative: Things are looking very good for Vladimir Putin
- Why do men still have to wear a tie?
- Newfeld closes competition during Winter Cup
- Stock market today: Asian stocks mostly fall, while Tokyo hits record high again
- Child safety experts offer tips for safe sleep
- Senator John Thune supports Donald Trump for president
- An American airman sets himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC | Israel's War on Gaza News
- Idris Elba recalls Robert De Niro's audition schedule at the 2024 SAG Awards
- Local store collecting prom dresses for annual “Dress it Forward” event | Best Stories
- Independent Spirit Awards 2024: best moments, biggest winners
- The Chinese men's table tennis team claims its eleventh consecutive title at the ITTF World Championships