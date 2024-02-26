Jokowi says RAPBN 2025 must adapt to president-elect's agenda

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said the draft state revenue and expenditure budget (RAPBN) 2025 must be prepared taking into account the results of the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres).

The President made this known while chairing a plenary cabinet session that discussed preparations for Ramadhan 2024 and government work plans at the State Palace on Monday (26/2/2024).

“Regarding the Government Work Plan (RKP) and Fiscal Policy for 2025. The RKP and Fiscal Policy are a bridge to maintain balanced development and adapt to the programs of the President-elect resulting from the 2024 Presidential Election” , said Jokowi.

“But we are also waiting for the official results of the calculations from the General Election Commission (KPU). So RAPBN 2025 “We must prepare by paying attention to the results of the presidential election because the one who leads APBN 2025 is the president-elect,” he explained.

The Head of State also discussed the 2025 macroeconomic framework, still facing conditions of global economic uncertainty.

According to President Jokowi, a number of countries such as Japan and England have entered into recession.

He therefore reminded the future government to take precautions in setting national economic growth objectives.

“We must also exercise caution, but we must maintain optimism and credibility. Sharpen the attention of central and regional governments in preparing plans in case of unrest and crises,” Jokowi stressed.

“For the 2025 financial year, economic transformation must be (in line with) what we have been experiencing for 10 years. Budgetary policy must therefore support economic transformation,” added the head of state.



