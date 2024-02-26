South Carolina exit polls show how Trump won the state's 2024 Republican primary





Note: Poll exit percentages may have been updated since this article was published.

The home state advantage wasn't there for Nikki Haley on Saturday in South Carolina's 2024 Republican primary.

Former President Donald Trump was expected to win the South Carolina Republican primary, defeating Haley among most key demographic groups. He obtained majorities of men and women and in all age groups.

Trump performed particularly well among parts of the Republican base that were predominant in the Republican electorate, including conservatives and white evangelicals. More than four in 10 South Carolina GOP primary voters identified as part of the MAGA movement and nearly nine in 10 of them supported Trump.

The former president also beat out Haley among veterans.

Haley did well with independents and moderates, but there weren't many of them.

South Carolina has an “open primary,” meaning any registered voter can participate in the state's Republican presidential primary as long as they did not vote in the state's Democratic primary. Even so, just over a quarter of voters identified as independent and about 5 percent as Democrats — a much lower share than the GOP primary electorate in New Hampshire.

So while Haley did well among independent voters, there weren't enough of them to make her competitive against Trump.

Haley also performed relatively better among college graduates and moderates, polling even with Trump among the former group and handily beating him among the latter. Haley led among voters opposed to a national abortion ban, which most Republican Party primary voters favor, but general election voters are likely to oppose it.

The former South Carolina governor also won among those who voted for the first time in a Republican primary and among those who made up their minds in the final weeks of the campaign. These two groups represented relatively small shares of the Republican electorate in South Carolina.

Haley campaigned on her foreign policy credentials, and she led Trump among voters who chose foreign policy as their top issue, but few voters chose her over issues such as immigration and the economy, and Trump won voters who prioritized those issues.

More South Carolina voters think Trump is electable in November

Haley has argued that she is the most electable candidate in the general election, and a CBS News national poll shows she is doing better than Trump against President Biden. But Republican primary voters in South Carolina say Trump is their best bet: More say Trump is very likely to defeat Mr. Biden than say Haley is.

Qualities and characteristics of the candidate

Haley has questioned Trump's mental fitness to hold office, but Trump voters overwhelmingly refute that assertion, and most accuse Haley of lacking the physical and mental health to serve effectively as president. As a result, Trump beats Haley on this measure among overall voters.

Haley's accusations that Trump is a “candidate of chaos” also don't seem to resonate with South Carolina voters. Although she heavily outnumbered Trump among those who wanted a candidate with the right temperament, few voters chose that as their top quality.

Instead, just as they did in Iowa and New Hampshire, voters were looking for a candidate who fights for people like them and shares their values, and Trump beat Haley handily among voters who chose these qualities.

Haley had some late momentum, but it wasn't enough

Momentum shifted toward Haley in the weeks leading up to primary day. Of the fewer than one in five who made up their minds this month, most supported Haley. But most voters had made up their minds by February and supported Trump.

Trump's legal problems don't matter to most

Yet Trump's control over the narrative and political agenda is clear in how South Carolina's Republican electorate views both the state of the country and Donald Trump as a candidate. Voters express pessimism, even anger, about the way things are going in the country – citing immigration as their top concern – and nearly half say the economy is bad. More than six in ten people reject the idea that Mr. Biden legitimately won the 2020 election, and most believe Trump would be fit to serve in the White House even if he were convicted of one of several indictments brought against him.

The exit poll for the South Carolina Republican presidential primary was conducted by Edison Research on behalf of the National Election Pool. It includes interviews with more than 2,100 Republican primary voters at 40 different polling places in South Carolina on Primary Election Day.

