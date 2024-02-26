Gold prices range-bound as rate fears persist and inflation signals expected By Investing.com







Investing.com– Gold prices fell in Asian trading on Monday, remaining well within a recent trading range as concern over higher, longer U.S. rates grew ahead of the numbers key economics. The yellow metal has failed to make major progress in recent weeks as a series of Federal Reserve officials warned the bank was in no rush to cut interest rates. Signs of persistent inflation in the United States and the resilience of the labor market have reinforced this idea, with traders now gradually taking prices into account. Nevertheless, some safe-haven demand for gold helped limit the yellow metal's losses. Signs of recession in Japan and the United Kingdom, coupled with continued geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East, have fueled demand for safe haven assets. fell 0.2% to $2,032.32 an ounce, while expiring March fell 0.4% to $2,041.85 an ounce as of 11:52 p.m. ET (04:52 GMT). PCE inflation, GDP data in focus The focus was now squarely on US data – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – which is due later this week. This figure should offer more clues about US inflation after a series of difficult figures for December and January. Several Fed officials are also expected to speak later this week and are widely expected to reiterate the bank's outlook that rates will be higher for longer, amid concerns about high inflation. Beyond the PCE data, a second fourth-quarter reading is also expected this week and is expected to show some slowing in U.S. economic growth. But not to an extent that would justify an anticipated cut in interest rates. Higher rates for a long period of time bode ill for gold prices, as they increase the opportunity cost of investing in the yellow metal. Other precious metals have also backed away from this notion. The April expiring ounce fell 0.7% to $901.35 per ounce, while the May expiring ounce fell 0.5% to $23.078 per ounce. Copper declines, Chinese PMI test expected Among industrial metals, copper prices fell slightly on Monday, retreating from recent gains as markets awaited other key economic signals from China this week. expiring in May fell 0.2% to $3.8760 per pound. This week, the focus is largely on data from major copper importer China, which is expected to offer more clues about a potential economic recovery in the country. Chinese media reports have offered positive clues. Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a recent speech, highlighted the importance of logistics and supply chains to the Chinese economy, while promoting a new round of equipment renewal in the country, which could help to increase industrial and industrial activity.

