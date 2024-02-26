Trump moves closer to electoral rematch with Biden





Former U.S. President Donald Trump is rapidly moving toward his third consecutive Republican presidential nomination, heading toward a November rematch of the 2020 national election he lost to Democratic President Joe Biden.

Trump easily triumphed Saturday night, by a margin of 60 to 40 percent, over his last Republican challenger, Nikki Haley, his former ambassador to the United Nations, in his home state of South Carolina, where she served as governor from 2011 to 2017.

Trump has now swept every election on the Republican Party's early-season calendar, caucuses and primary elections that award delegates to this summer's national nominating convention. The results forced other candidates to drop out of the race for the party's presidential nomination and left Haley in a distant second place.

Haley said the South Carolina result was not the end of our story and flew to Michigan for rallies ahead of Republican primary voting in the Midwestern state on Tuesday. She has pledged to stay in the race on Super Tuesday on March 5, when 15 states will vote.

Haley has repeatedly said at rallies, as national polls show, that a substantial majority of Americans do not want a Trump-Biden rematch. She predicted that Trump, facing an unprecedented four criminal indictments comprising 91 counts and one of his trials beginning in a month, will lose to Biden a second time.

Trump, meanwhile, rejoiced in his easy victory in South Carolina, telling his supporters shortly after the polls closed: “I have never seen the Republican Party as united as it is right now.”

Most of the southern state's current top Republican officials have supported Trump.

U.S. Rep. Russell Fry said, “This has always been a primary in name only” and that Trump was never in danger of losing to Haley. Fry said Trump would be the Republican presidential nominee and that the South Carolina result was “just further validation of that.” “.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, another Trump ally, said the former president was on track to clinch the party's presidential nomination by mid-March. I would say the wind is strongly at his back, Abbott told CNN's State of the Union. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested it was time for Haley to drop out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

“I think the sooner she does it, the better it will be for her, the better it will be for the party,” Graham said. But Haley told supporters she would not leave the race, saying, “We will continue to fight for America and we will not rest.” until America wins.”

In a fundraising appeal Sunday, Trump called his victory in South Carolina a complete and utter victory!

He asked a million pro-Trump patriots to send him more money for his campaign, declaring: “If I want to completely humiliate those who have always doubted us, I ask for your support before the end of the day.”

