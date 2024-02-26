Indonesia harnesses Chinese capital and innovation to dominate global nickel production

Indonesia has successfully deployed Chinese capital and innovation to become the dominant force in the global nickel industry despite concerted opposition from the European Union through the World Trade Organization.

In a decade, the high value added share of Indonesian nickel exports has increased from 8% to 100%. Its mining output has increased ninefold and it is putting competitors, notably nickel miners in Australia, out of business because they cannot begin to match the investment and operating costs of Indonesian operations.

Enabling Indonesia to transform its place in one of the most important new energy industries could be considered the most significant achievement yet of China's Belt and Road program. President Xi Jinping highlighted Indonesia's strategic importance to China by launching the maritime component of the Belt and Road program in a speech to the Indonesian parliament in 2013.

Although Indonesia is expected to retain its non-aligned status under new President Prawobo Subianto, China's assistance in achieving a key economic goal is likely to cement a bilateral relationship with some similarities to that between Japan and Australia.

The government of former Indonesian President Bambang Yudhoyono decided in 2009 to increase the country's revenue from its raw materials by restricting exports of unprocessed minerals, giving miners a five-year transition period. In the case of nickel, the export of raw ore was banned from 2014, with a grace period granted only if the mining company invested in processing. In 2020, the ban on nickel ore exports was complete.

While Indonesia benefited from the global resources boom starting in 2005, its government argued that most of the profits were captured by mining companies and did not contribute to Indonesia's development.

Before the ban, Indonesia mined 71 million tonnes of nickel ore per year, of which 65 million tonnes were exported in its raw form. Most exports went to China, where it was smelted and used to make stainless steel.

Chinese companies, led by the privately owned Tsingshan Steel Group, responded to the proposed export ban by building smelters in Indonesia. The Belt and Road program helped finance an industrial park where the smelters were located, near the nickel mines. As exports of raw nickel ore fell to zero, Indonesian sales of nickel pig iron (an intermediate product) and stainless steel soared.

While many resource-rich countries, including Australia, aspire to add value to their raw materials, export bans are not permitted under World Trade Organization rules and, in 2019, l The European Union has launched action against Indonesia.

He said Indonesian policy unfairly limited European steel mills' access to nickel ore and effectively subsidized Indonesian stainless steel exports. Some other Western countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, joined the dispute as third parties, supporting the EU's arguments.

As the WTO studied the EU's case, production from Indonesia's nickel mines increased exponentially. It increased from 200,000 tonnes in 2016 to around 1.8 million tonnes last year, representing around half of the global total. Indonesian production has doubled in the past two years and processed nickel and stainless steel are now Indonesia's largest exports.

Increased Indonesian exports of processed nickel and stainless steel have caused nickel prices to fall from US$50,000 per tonne in March 2022 to US$16,100 today.

In 2021, the world's largest mining company, BHP, made nickel the centerpiece of its new energy minerals strategy, but now says it cannot forecast any profits from the activity before 2030 and that it plans to mothball its Australian-based nickel division.

The problem is not just the volume of nickel metal processed from Indonesia: it is also the cost. Indonesia's nickel smelting and processing operations were built using new technology at a fraction of the cost of nickel plants elsewhere and may be lower than those of all other producers.

China's Tsingshan Holdings, a husband-and-wife family business, has revolutionized stainless steel manufacturing by using an intermediate product, nickel pig iron, to feed steel mills rather than more expensive pure nickel . They used a rotary electric furnace to provide a continuous flow to the stainless steel mill.

Applying this technology to Indonesian nickel has reduced costs to such an extent that its Chinese state-owned competitor Taiyuan Iron & Steel sought and received anti-dumping protection in the Chinese market.

Chinese resource groups have also brought new efficiencies to the manufacturing of battery-grade nickel, which requires higher purity than that required for stainless steel.

Three Chinese companies, including Tsingshan, have built Indonesian factories to make battery-grade nickel for less than $1.5 billion each. The factories took only three years to build and 12 months to reach full capacity.

For comparison, the Ravensthorpe plant in Western Australia, with similar output, cost $2.2 billion and took nine years to build and reach production capacity. The Goro power plant in New Caledonia cost $5.9 billion and took 17 years to reach full capacity.

The energy and resources consulting firm Wood McKenzie estimates that investment costs for new Indonesian plants amount to US$35,000 per annual tonne of nickel produced, compared to more than US$100,000 in Western plants. In the brutal logic of commodity markets, it is the producers with the highest costs who go bankrupt first in an oversupplied market.

In late 2022, the World Trade Organization ruled in favor of the European Union and ordered Indonesia to lift its ban on raw nickel exports. Indonesia immediately appealed, knowing that the WTO appeals committee had lost its quorum and ceased functioning in 2019 after the US Trump administration vetoed the replacement of outgoing judges.

President Jokowi Widodo has rejected WTO findings saying Indonesia has the right to develop its industry, just like the European Union.

Our country wants to be a developed country. We want to create jobs. If we are afraid of being sued and prefer to retreat, well, we will not become a developed country, he said.

Indonesia's nickel boom has raised some domestic problems. There is a long history of tensions between ethnic Indonesians and Indonesians of Chinese descent. The use of imported Chinese workers for the construction of the industrial park highlighted this phenomenon. There have also been environmental issues, with criticism over the use of coal-fired power by nickel smelters and concerns over tailings management.

However, the export ban model aimed at forcing the development of higher-value processing is seen as a success, with Jokowi Widodo's outgoing government planning to extend it to bauxite and possibly copper. To achieve this, it will count on Chinese companies.

It remains to be seen how this will translate in geopolitical terms, but one possible direction would be the relationship between Australia and Japan, which was the product of Japanese companies facilitating the development of Australian iron ore in the 1960s, coal in the 1970s and LNG and rare earths during the 1970s. the last two decades.

Australia and Japan have their differences. Japan does not feel embarrassed to openly criticize Australian policies when it feels its interests are being compromised, while Australia has been a leading voice in international forums against Japanese whaling. But Japan's role as an important customer and also a core investor for much of Australia's resources sector means that there is an expectation that each government's doors will be open to the other and that there are consultations on matters of common interest. China expects no less from Indonesia.