Donald Trump arrives in Greensboro for the “Get Out the Vote Rally”





FUTURE. Very good, Lainey, thank you. IN THE 2024 PLEDGE, FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ANNOUNCED THAT HE WILL HOLD A RALLY IN GREENSBORO. Trump will speak at his get-out-the-vote rally on Saturday, March 2. THE RALLY WILL BE HELD AT THE GREENSBORO COLISEUM ON WEST GATE CITY BOULEVARD. IT STARTS AT 2:00 P.M. AND THIS COMES WHILE THE PRIMARY ELECTIONS HERE IN NORTH CAROLINA ARE A LITTLE OVER A WEEK IN. WE WANT TO REMIND YOU THAT WE NOW HAVE A VOTER GUIDE ON OUR WEBSITE, WXII 12.COM.

Donald Trump will speak in Greensboro for the “Get Out the Vote Rally”

Updated: 6:22 p.m. EST, February 25, 2024

Former President Donald Trump announced he would be traveling to Greensboro for an upcoming rally. On March 2, the 45th president will deliver remarks at a “Get Out the Vote” rally at the Greensboro Coliseum complex. Featured 8-year-old found dead in Surry County1 killed following moped crash at North Liberty and Akron Drive, Winston-Salem police say Thomasville officers search for suspect in carjacking and on a chaseGet the latest interesting news by clicking here. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and Trump will speak around 2 p.m. In North Carolina, the primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, and the general election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. For more information on important dates, voter identification, polling locations and more, visit our voter's guide to primary election day in North Carolina here. breaking news and weather by downloading the WXII app here.

GREENSBORO, North Carolina —

