After Lakshadweep, PM Modi goes scuba diving to offer prayers in submerged town of Dwarka





Prime Minister Narendra Modi indulged in a unique adventure on February 25 by going scuba diving off the coast of the Arabian Sea at Panchkui beach in Gujarat. He offered prayers at the ancient site of Dwarka, submerged underwater and described the experience as deeply spiritual. Reflecting on his immersion in the sacred city of Dwarka, Prime Minister Modi expressed a deep connection with his ancient spiritual heritage and enduring devotion. Scuba diving is practiced off the coast of Dwarka, near the island of Beyt Dwarka, where people can see the underwater remains of ancient Dwarka which have been excavated by archaeologists. Read also : In an article on . I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual greatness and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all. Praying in the water-immersed town of Dwarka was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient time of spiritual greatness and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all. pic.twitter.com/yUO9DJnYWo Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2024 In January this year, PM Modi had taken a vacation to Lakhsdweep and indulged in snorkeling. Scuba diving activities take place near the island of Beyt Dwarka, where the underwater remains of ancient Dwarka, unearthed by archaeologists, offer a glimpse of the history beneath the waves. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi began his spiritual journey by offering prayers at the Lord Sri Krishna temple in Dwarka and unveiled Sudarshan Setu, India's longest cable-stayed bridge, spanning the Arabian Sea for connecting the island of Beyt Dwarka to the Okha continent in Devbhumi. Dwarka district. The four-lane bridge is notable for its unique design, with a path adorned with verses from the Srimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides. The bridge is 2.32 km long, with a central double-span cable-stayed portion measuring 900 meters and an access road 2.45 km long, constructed at a cost of `979 crore. The bridge, with a width of 27.20 meters for four lanes, includes sidewalks 2.50 meters wide on each side. (Edited by : Jerome Antoine )

