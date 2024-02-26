



Businesses paying their fair share of taxes is a major concern of people. Many don't want to shop with companies that minimize their tax burden, but don't know which ones do. These tech giants are examples. The six silicons are: 1st Amazon, 2nd Facebook, 3rd Google/Alphabet, 4th Netflix, 5th Apple, 6th Microsoft. Image of Fair tax mark How do companies minimize their tax burden? Multinational companies can avoid paying taxes by registering in a tax haven. Currently, around 70 countries are listed as tax havens, including a dozen in Europe. Tax havens impose nominal taxes or none at all. They market themselves as places where businesses can avoid high taxes by registering there. It changes 1 trillion dollars to these places every year and costs governments $170 billion in unpaid taxes. This unfair advantage also stifles competition. The Fair Tax Foundation (FTF) believes it is unacceptable for companies to simply not break the letter of the law. They say companies need to stop using legal loopholes and pay their fair share. Or they trade, support local communities and create a level playing field. I spoke to Mary Patel at FTF. She confirmed that the UK government would lose around 12.5 billion in corporation tax revenue due to profit shifting alone. Thus, their Fair Tax Mark accreditation (FTM) encourages organizations to commit to fair tax conduct. Some 250 UK traders are already FTM accredited. Councils can also engage Recent vote found that 64% of respondents believe that when awarding contracts for goods or services, local councils should consider the ethics of the company and how it pays its taxes, in addition quality and value. Data Lab research shows that between 2014 and 2019, 17.5% of British public contracts, worth a total of 37.5 billion, were won by companies with links to tax havens. Fair Tax Mark therefore encourages municipal councils to commit, when purchasing services or goods, to taking into account companies which pay the full tax. Which municipalities have registered? British authorities number almost 60, but East Anglia has only four: Bedford Town Council

Chelmsford City Council

Norwich City Council

Peterborough City Council Public procurement rules are complex, but these councils have said they will do what they can and are calling for the rules to be changed. Peterborough, for example, encourages its suppliers to become FTM accredited. The more local councils become involved, the greater the pressure on the government to further change public procurement rules. Has Brexit affected this? Boris Johnson in the Commons. photo by British Parliament via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0) The Johnson government promised after Brexit to remove the United Kingdom from European restrictions on public procurement. However, the recent resulting legislation does little to significantly increase the freedom of public authorities to select suppliers based on their tax behavior. The new UK Public Procurement Act, due in October 2024, provides a welcome small step forward in beneficial ownership transparency, but the FTF believes it does not go far enough. 2024 elections Residents, particularly in the many council areas not affiliated with the FTM, can ask prospective local councilors whether they agree with the council's adherence to fair fiscal conduct. It would be mean their council purchases goods and services from organizations that: avoid artificial tax evasion, profit shifting and tax havens

publish the most comprehensive set of financial accounts

disclose their ultimate beneficial owners (and not shell companies) Mary Patel says: This is a really positive campaign. New advisors can be confident that their residents want them to uphold good tax behavior when purchasing goods or services. More and more businesses are proud to pay their fair share of tax. Councils can use their influence with suppliers to encourage this. After all, paying taxes supports public services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://eastangliabylines.co.uk/making-sure-only-good-guys-get-council-contracts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos