Trump tells Biden you're fired in rambling South Carolina victory speech: Live





Trump tells Joe Biden you're fired as he wins South Carolina Republican primary

In a rambling victory speech, Donald Trump told Joe Biden you're fired after the former president defeated Nikki Haley in the South Carolina GOP primary.

The former president won his fourth consecutive primary victory on Saturday evening (February 24).

We're going to be here on November 5 and we're going to watch Joe Biden, Mr. Trump said as the Crown cheered loudly.

He's destroying our country and was going to tell Joe, you're fired. To go out. Come out, Joe. You are fired.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Trump compared himself to Al Capone and said migrants were like Hannibal Lecter claiming they came from insane asylums during his meandering and disturbing nearly 90-minute speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

The former president spoke out Saturday about his anti-Biden messaging efforts, saying migrant crime is a new category of crime.

He also bragged about how he did not resign in the face of multiple indictments and felony charges when other indicted politicians allegedly did.

Key PointsShow Latest Update1708926300Donald Trump calls out wife Melania Mercedes in speech at CPAC

Former President Donald Trump called out Melania Mercedes as he congratulated his wife during a speech in Washington DC. The crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gave the former first lady a standing ovation as Mr. Trump described how much people loved her. Oh look at that Mercedes, it's pretty good, he said as the audience stood and applauded. The Republican presidential candidate delivered his opening speech on February 24, the same day voters went to the polls for the South Carolina primary.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 26, 2024 05:45

1708919118Conservatives and people of faith will be hunted down in Biden's second term, Trump says

Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC:

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 26, 2024 03:45

1708911918 RNC member tries to stop party from paying Trump's legal bills.

At least one member of the Republican National Committee is working to slow Donald Trump's attempted takeover of the organization by pushing for the committee to remain neutral until Trump is officially the presidential nominee and avoiding resuming his legal bills.

Two draft resolutions are being distributed by Henry Barbour, a national committeeman from Mississippi, for consideration at the RNC's next meeting in March in Houston. Barbour said support for the resolutions among RNC members is growing, but he does not yet have the necessary cosponsors and any resolution would ultimately not be binding.

The effort comes after Trump publicly called last week to replace current RNC leaders and install one of his top campaign advisers and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump in leadership positions. Lara Trump suggested earlier in the week that GOP voters would support the committee to pay her father-in-law's legal fees as he faces a series of criminal and civil charges.

1708908318Trump says he is proud to be a political dissident

Donald Trump claimed he was a proud political dissident in his CPAC speech just days after comparing himself to Russian leader Alexei Navalny, who recently died in a Siberian prison under unclear circumstances.

Mr. Trump said Saturday at National Harbor, Maryland, that Joe [Biden] and his henchmen have set you up and it's an express train hurtling towards bondage and ruining his journey at a speed that Joe doesn't understand because Joe… I don't think he knows what's going on, for to be honest with you, but he is surrounded by very bad fascists.

Voting for Trump is your ticket back to freedom. It's your passport by tyranny, he argued. And this is your only escape from Joe Biden and his gangs leading to hell. And in many ways, we're living in hell right now.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 26, 2024 00:45

1708904718Trump criticized for incredibly racist claims about his mugshot

Donald Trump said black voters love him because of his numerous charges and mugshots during a speech at the Black Conservative Foundation gala Friday night.

Katie Hawkinson has the story:

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 25, 2024 11:45 p.m.

1708901118Trump will tear up any deals that don't bear his name, warns Fiona Hill

Donald Trump's continued presence on the U.S. political stage has longtime allies worried about whether the United States can be a reliable security partner, said Fiona Hill, a former national intelligence officer and National Security Council official. of the Trump administration.

Speaking at the First Principles summit, a gathering of anti-Trump and pro-democracy conservatives in Washington, Ms Hill was asked for her thoughts on how Mr Trump would have reacted to the Russian dissident's assassination Alexei Navalny under his leadership.

She told attendees that the twice-impeached and disgraced ex-president whose performance at a 2018 Helsinki news conference alongside Russian leader Vladimir Putin was so bad that she considered setting off a fire alarm to put an end to it, might have actually reacted negatively to Navalny's death if he thought it made him look bad.

It's really about how that reflects on him, she said.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 25, 2024 10:45 p.m.

1708897556Who should be Trump's running mate? CPAC gives us a clue…

The former president has yet to officially confirm the party's nomination, but is widely believed to be on the verge of doing so following his victory this weekend in the South Carolina primary and the highly favorable polls ahead of the Tuesday's election in Michigan.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 25, 2024 9:45 p.m.

1708895718Watch: SNL Rips Trump Sneakers With White Men Can Trump Sketch

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 25, 2024 9:15 p.m.

1708893956The weirdest things said at CPAC 2024

A sleepy, half-empty CPAC gathered for its first gathering in 2024 at the Gaylord National Conference Center in National Harbor, Maryland, but there were still many wild and unsubstantiated claims to be made.

Here are some of the weirdest things said before Donald Trump even took the stage:

Gustav KilanderFebruary 25, 2024 8:45 p.m.

1708892002The number two Republican in the Senate supports Trump

Senator John Thune is supporting Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican primary, Fox News reports.

The Senate's second-ranking Republican said the South Carolina primary results clearly show the former president will be the party's nominee.

Mr. Thune and Mr. Trump spoke by phone after the state's primary race for the former president was announced, the network reports.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 25, 2024 8:13 p.m.

