Li Qiang meets with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili_Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America





On the morning of July 31, 2023, Premier Li Qiang met at the Great Hall of the People with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who is in China to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st edition of summer of the FISU World University Games. and visit the country. Li Qiang said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and Georgia have always respected each other and treated each other sincerely, and bilateral relations have maintained healthy and steady development momentum. Li Qiang said the recent fruitful meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili shows a clear direction for the development of China-Georgia relations in the new era. China is ready to work with Georgia to uphold traditional friendship, and take the opportunity of the establishment of the China-Georgia strategic partnership to strengthen strategic communication, deepen and strengthen cooperation in various fields, and bring more benefits to the two countries and the two peoples. . Li Qiang stressed that the two sides should focus on Belt and Road cooperation, give play to the role of the intergovernmental committee for economic and trade cooperation and other mechanisms, fully release the dividends of the Belt and Road Initiative. China-Georgia free trade agreement and strengthen cooperation. in areas such as cross-border e-commerce, infrastructure construction, special economic zones and industrial parks, expand cooperation in emerging areas such as digital economy and green energy, and strengthen exchanges between people on culture, tourism and localities, among others. China is ready to join hands with Georgia to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity and make its contribution to global peace and development. Irakli Garibashvili said Georgia attaches great importance to its friendship with China and remains committed to strengthening cooperation with China. The evolution of relations between Georgia and China towards a strategic partnership will bring benefits to the people of both countries. Georgia upholds the one-China principle, supports the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and is ready to deepen cooperation with China in infrastructure construction, economy and trade, tourism and other fields, strengthen the exchange of experiences in state governance, and advance the in-depth development of relations between the Georgia and China. After the meeting, Premier Li and Premier Garibachvili jointly witnessed the signing of numerous documents on bilateral cooperation in the areas of the Belt and Road Initiative, digital economy, intellectual property rights, auditing and education, among others. Wu Zhenglong witnessed the above events. During Irakli Garibachvili's visit to China, China and Georgia issued a joint statement between the People's Republic of China and Georgia on establishing a strategic partnership.

