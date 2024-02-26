Turkish President Erdogan turns 70





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan turned 70 on Monday. He became Prime Minister of Turkey in 2003. Erdogan, who served as Prime Minister of Turkey for more than 11 years, was elected with approximately 52% of the vote in the first direct presidential election in the history of the republic, the August 10, 2014, then was elected again. elected in the 2018 elections. Erdogan won again in the second round of the presidential election on May 28, 2023. The president was born on February 26, 1954 in the Kaspmpasa district of Istanbul. As a student he became actively involved in politics, and in 1976 he was elected president of the youth wing of the Islamist National Salvation Party. After the coup d'état of September 12, 1980, his political activity was interrupted. In 1983, he joined the Welfare Party. Erdogan became its leader in Istanbul in 1985. On March 27, 1994, Erdogan was elected mayor of Istanbul. Even his critics said he did a good job as mayor making the metropolis cleaner and greener. In 1998, Erdogan was sentenced to ten months in prison for inciting religious hatred. He was convicted of reciting an Islamic poem at a rally in December 1997.

Erdogan was one of the founders of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), established on August 14, 2001. On November 3, 2002, the AKP won the legislative elections in Turkey with 34% of the votes. Erdogan was unable to become prime minister because he was not elected to parliament due to his prison sentence in 1998 for reciting an Islamic poem. He supported Abdullah Gul for the post, while holding his own by-elections in Siirt, which he was able to participate in thanks to amendments passed by his AKP-dominated parliament. Erdogan became prime minister in March 2003. Since its creation, the AKP has won several consecutive electoral victories. During the early years of Erdogan's rule, his success was due to a number of factors, including political and economic stability. Subsequently, the Turkish economy grew at an average of 5% per year, during which per capita income tripled. At the start of his term, inflation and unemployment had also declined. Erdoan also adopted a new approach to the Kurdish question and also carried out important reforms necessary for the EU accession process. However, the opposition has and continues to accuse Erdogan of authoritarian and Islamist bias. At the same time, in recent years, the president has faced a number of problems, including high inflation, the devaluation of the Turkish national currency and the fight against terrorism. In 2023, Turkey was also hit by devastating earthquakes, killing more than 50,000 people. Despite all the difficulties, in May 2023, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the AKP won the presidential and parliamentary elections again. Many major infrastructure projects were implemented and tourism was on the rise. On March 31, 2024, when local elections take place in the country, Erdogan's party will face another challenge. The AKP aims to regain control of key cities, including Istanbul and the capital Ankara, from the main opposition Republican People's Party, which won those cities in the 2019 elections.

