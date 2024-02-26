Foreign media highlight Prabowo's victory strategy and Jokowi's political path

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia -The superiority of Prabowo Subianto in the Indonesian presidential election (pilpres) held on February 14 continues to attract the attention of foreign media. Monday (26/2/2024), Japanese media Nikkei Asia reveals the winning strategy of the Minister of Defense (Menhan).

According to polls, Prabowo received almost 60% of the votes in the February 14 elections, so there will be no runoff. This is the third chance for the former Kopassus danjen.

Prabowo first tried to make a name for himself in politics during the 2009 elections, when he became Megawati Soekarnoputri's running mate. The duo was defeated by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

Prabowo then ran for president in 2014 and 2019. In both cases, he lost to current President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

Despite this, he was included in Jokowi's second government. Some praised his flexibility but others criticized him for his lack of principles.

In last month's presidential election, Prabowo claimed to be Jokowi's “successor” and claimed victory after choosing the president's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate.

However, Gibran's candidacy reportedly sparked controversy. Indeed, the Constitutional Court (MK) ruled last October that the minimum age of 40 for Indonesian presidential and vice-presidential candidates did not apply to elected regional leaders.

At that time, the MP was led by Anwar Usman, who was also Gibran's uncle and Jokowi's brother-in-law. It is known that Anwar was sanctioned by the Honorary Court of the Constitutional Court because he is suspected of having committed an ethical violation regarding this decision.

Jokowi's political journey and family

Gibran's candidacy for Prabowo's deputy has raised questions.

Nikkei explains that the answer lies in the shadow struggle between new and old political dynasties. Jokowi comes from the largest party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which traces its origins to the Indonesian National Party.

Founded by the first president and publisher, Seokarno, the PDI-P is now led by Soekarno's eldest daughter, Megawati. He chose Jokowi as the party's 2014 presidential candidate.

However, Jokowi did not simply follow Megawati and instead built his own power base centered around his clan. In the 2020 regional elections, his eldest son, Gibran, was elected mayor of Solo, Central Java, while his son-in-law, Bobby Nasution, ran and won the election for mayor of Medan, Central Java. northern Sumatra.

In September 2023, Jokowi's second son, Kaesang Pangarep, took over as leader of the new Indonesian Solidarity Party. He also said he would run for Depok mayor in the upcoming elections.

In fact, Jokowi would have the opportunity to serve three terms.

“Jokowi takes this idea seriously, but Megawati does not accept it because she wants her daughter, Puan Maharani, speaker of the House of Representatives and granddaughter of Soekarno, to become president,” said Yose Rizal Damuri, executive director of the Center for Strategic. and strategic research (CSIS), in the article Nikkei title “How dynastic politics shaped Indonesia’s presidential election”.

In his November 2022 speech, Jokowi called on his supporters to support a “white-haired” leader as his successor, in line with the description of Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, who is also a PDI-P cadre.

In response, Megawati reasserted her power as party leader at an event in early 2023, telling Jokowi that she was the one with the authority to choose the PDI-P presidential candidate.

“Without my support, you are nothing,” Megawati said.

Ultimately, Megawati nominated Ganjar as a presidential candidate in April.

After that, Jokowi began to show greater support for Prabowo. Coincidentally, Jokowi's supporters and allies, including the mayor of Medan and the Indonesian Solidarity Party, all expressed support for Prabowo.

“That’s when Prabowo’s popularity began to skyrocket, breaking the deadlock with Ganjar,” he wrote. Nikkei.

Jokowi's closeness to Prabowo is becoming increasingly evident as the presidential election approaches. He released photos online showing him having dinner with Prabowo to show their close relationship.

At a ceremony hosted by the Defense Ministry in January, Jokowi asserted that Indonesia's electoral law allows the president to support and campaign for certain candidates, calling it a “democratic right.”

“Although he did not specify who he would support, it was clear that he was referring to Prabowo, who was at his side when he made this statement,” he added. Nikkei.

