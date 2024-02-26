Donald Trump says Prince Harry would be alone if he becomes US president again





Donald Trump has said Prince Harry will be left to his own devices if he wins a second term this year, after claiming the Duke of Sussex betrayed the Queen.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, the former president said the Biden administration has been “too kind” to Harry since he moved to California with Meghan in 2020.

It comes days after Harry told Good Morning America that he had “considered” becoming a US citizen, adding that he had “no idea” what was stopping him.

Mr Trump told the Daily Express: I would not protect him. He betrayed the queen. This is unforgivable. He would be all alone if it were up to me.

A new book published this year claims the late Queen Elizabeth was furious over Harry and Meghan's claim that she approved of them naming their daughter Lilibet.

In 2021, the Sussexes announced the birth of their daughter and said in a statement that she was named after the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

However, a new autobiography by royal journalist Robert Hardman claims the late queen was as angry as I had ever seen her after the couple said she supported the name.

Shortly after Lilibet's name was announced, the BBC reported a palace source claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had not asked the Queen to name their daughter Lilibet.

Mr Trump's comments come as fresh controversy surrounds Harry's immigration status, after a conservative US think tank argued the prince could not have entered the US legally because he had confessed to taking illegal drugs in his memoir.

In Spare, Harry admitted to using cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his youth.

The Duke said cocaine didn't do anything for me, adding: Marijuana is different, it really, really helped me.

The Heritage Foundations' lawsuit argues that U.S. law generally makes such a person inadmissible for entry into the country.

The Duke's memoirs contained several allegations about his family, including a claim that his brother William physically attacked him.

The book also revealed personal details about Harry's life, including the story of how he lost his virginity. He also spoke about the number of people he killed during a military mission in Afghanistan and said he wanted a further investigation into his mother's death.

