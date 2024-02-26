India should aspire for AIIMS-like healthcare service with aim of becoming a $3 trillion economy: PM Modi | Ahmedabad News





The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is the kind of healthcare services that India should aspire to in its march towards a $3 trillion economy and a developed country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Rajkot on Sunday .

The Prime Minister, who was on an inauguration tour, unveiled or laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 48,000 crore Rs 35,700 crore in Gujarat alone across the country from Rajkot on Sunday.

Addressing a public meeting in the city after the formal inauguration of AIIMS Rajkot, the first in Gujarat, Modi said, “In AIIMS, you will find the answer to why people have confidence unwavering in Modi’s guarantee. I had assured Rajkot to set up the first AIIMS in Gujarat. I laid the first stone three years ago and today I inaugurated it. Your sevak (servant) has thus honored the guarantee. Modi laid the foundation stone of the permanent campus of AIIMS Rajkot at Para Pipaliya village on the outskirts of Rajkot city on December 31, 2020. Along with AIIMS Rajkot, he also virtually inaugurated four other AIIMS at Bathinda of Punjab, Raebareli of Uttar Pradesh, Kalyani in West Bengal and Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh, developed at Rs 925 crore, Rs 823 crore, Rs 1,618 respectively crore and Rs 1,754 crore. . AIIMS Rajkot was developed at a cost of Rs 1,195 crore. He also thanked the people of Rajkot remembering that it was exactly 22 years ago on February 24, 2002 when he took oath as an MP for the first time in his life. Generations have changed, but the love of the people of Rajkot for me has remained intact, he said, adding that winning the first elections in Rajkot was a milestone in his political journey and today the country everyone gave him their blessings. The Prime Minister also used the opportunity to target the Congress and the Gandhi family. “The Congress royals only did politics in Raebareli while Modi did work. I laid the foundation stone of Raebareli AIIMS five years ago and today I dedicated it (to the nation). So your sevak has honored the guarantee, Modi said. The Prime Minister's remarks come days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, targeted the central government over the award of equipment contracts defense. “The money that the Agniveers should receive is given by (Prime Minister) Narendra Modiji to his friend,” he had claimed. On Sunday, the projects were unveiled or laid the foundation stone in sectors such as health, ports, energy,

oil and natural gas, roads and buildings, water management, tourism, railway and roads, among others of Rajkot. The projects include inauguration of the new Maternal and Child Care Hospital building, popularly known as Zanana Hospital, constructed at Rs 120 crore on the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital campus in Rajkot. The Prime Minister also dedicated the Rajkot-Surendranagar railway section which was double-tracked at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore and two highways in Bhavnagar district constructed at Rs 2,000 crore. He also inaugurated or laid the foundation stone of 10 power infrastructure projects worth Rs 16,395 crore in Kutch. This included phase 1 of the Khavda-Bhuj transmission line worth Rs 1,100 crore for energy evacuated from the proposed three gigawatt renewable park at Khavda in Kutch.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Mundra-Panipat pipeline worth Rs 9,000 crore for transportation of crude oil. Modi said he had taken the central government to the nooks and crannies of the country, even though there was a time when the events of the Union government remained confined to the national capital alone. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel thanked the Prime Minister for the development projects in the state. The Prime Minister launched many development projects in Gujarat this week. Just three days ago, he offered development projects worth over Rs 57,000 crore to North Gujarat and South Gujarat (areas)… Over 300 projects worth over Rs 1.10 lakh crore in four days is happening, I believe, for the first time in the history of the state, Patel said.

