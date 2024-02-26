How Trump won the South Carolina primary and why Nikki Haley hasn't resigned yet | US Election News 2024





Front-runner Donald Trump won the South Carolina Republican primary with the support of a nearly unwavering base of loyal voters.

But her rival Nikki Haley says she will not withdraw from the US presidential race. Despite losing in a state where she had already won two terms as governor, Haley said she would remain in the race at least until the Super Tuesday primary on March 5.

Let's unpack the primary vote and what it means for both candidates.

How did Trump win in South Carolina?

Trump's victory in South Carolina looked remarkably similar to his victories in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary. It's a sign that the regional differences that once existed within the GOP have been supplanted by a national movement that largely revolves around the former president.

Trump, 77, won in South Carolina with white voters and no college degrees, one of his key constituencies. About two-thirds of Trump supporters in this election were in this group.

A majority think Trump is a candidate who can emerge victorious in the November general election, while only about half think the same of Haley. Voters were also much more likely to view Trump than Haley as someone who would stand up and fight for people like you and say he would keep the country safe. And about seven in 10 say he has the mental capacity to serve effectively as president.

Trump voters also supported his more nationalist views: They are more likely than Haley's supporters to have a lukewarm view of the NATO alliance or even view it as bad for the United States, saying that immigrants are harming the country and to say that immigration is the main problem facing the country.

Why did Haley say she was still racing?

Haley has become the voice of a part of the Republican Party that feels uprooted, those traditionally-minded conservatives who supported presidential candidates such as George W. Bush and Mitt Romney.

Haley is the closest thing to a champion and advocate and for now, at least, she retains a public platform to express her views.

I will not give up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, she said Saturday.

At 52, Haley bet she could offer generational change to the GOP. But the future she articulated has little basis in today's Republican Party. About four in 10 South Carolina Republicans, including six in 10 among those who support Trump, say they have an unfavorable opinion of her.

Haley meets with supporters at her watch party during the primary in Charleston, South Carolina [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Despite the outcome, Haley vowed to continue her campaign.

“I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I will continue to run for president,” Haley said in a speech to supporters in the city of Charleston after his defeat. I am a woman of my word.

Haley insisted she would fight at least until Super Tuesday on March 5, when Republicans in 15 states and one U.S. territory will vote.

The reason she's still in the race is money, said Al Jazeera's Shihab Rittansi, reporting from Charleston.

Even though she is unlikely to win the next election, many donors are still willing to fund her because of their antipathy toward Donald Trump or keep her in the running in case legal issues force her to give up. » said Rittansi.

The majority of South Carolina voters consider themselves supporters of the Make America Great Again movement, a Trump slogan that helped propel him to the White House in 2016.

Haley's voters were much more divided: About half were motivated by her support, but almost as many opposed Trump.

What are Trump's potential weaknesses?

Trump has an iron grip on the Republican base, but that may not be enough to build a coalition to guarantee victory in the November general election.

South Carolina was an opportunity to show he could broaden his coalition beyond white, older, non-college-educated voters. But about nine in 10 voters in South Carolina's primary were white, making it difficult to know whether Trump made inroads with the black voters he tried to win over.

Haley led Trump among college-educated voters, a relative weakness for him that could matter in November as college graduates make up a growing share of the overall electorate. Even though Republican voters in South Carolina believe Trump can win in November, some worry about his viability.

About half of South Carolina's Republican voters, including about a quarter of his supporters, worry that Trump is too extremist to win the general election.

About three in 10 voters think he acted illegally in at least one of the criminal cases against him, although about seven in 10 think the investigations are political attempts to undermine him.

Trump dominates among conservative voters. But his challenge is that those voters made up only 37 percent of the voting body in the November 2020 presidential election. The remaining 63 percent identified as moderate or liberal, both categories Trump lost to Haley in Carolina from South.

