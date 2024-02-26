Xi encourages more young Americans to visit China

8:28 a.m., February 26, 2024 By Zhang Yunbi and May Zhou ( China Daily

Muscatine students learn how to make dumplings in Beijing during their 10-day trip to China in January. [Photo / CHINA DAILY]

Sienna Stoneking, a freshman at Muscatine High School in the US state of Iowa, couldn't hide her excitement as she spoke about her first trip to China, which she made last month with the encouragement of the president Xi Jinping.

“If anyone is thinking of taking a trip there, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and go for it!” she says.

More than 20 high school students, including Stoneking, participated in an exchange visit to Beijing, Shanghai and Hebei Province from January 24 to 30.

After completing their China tour, the students wrote a letter to Xi, sharing their joy during the trip and thanking him for the invitation.

“More than ever, this trip has motivated me to dive deeper into the culture, and one day I hope to become fluent (Mandarin) and take many more trips,” Stoneking said.

Xi responded to young American visitors on Saturday, during the Chinese Lantern Festival, which marked the first full moon of the Year of the Dragon. Xi also sent them New Year cards.

In his response, Xi noted that the Lantern Festival has long been an important moment for Chinese people to express their hope for a better life.

He wished the school's teachers and students a holiday and encouraged more American young people to come to China for exchanges and studies.

The young visitors became the first group of American high school students to visit China as part of a program to invite 50,000 young Americans to visit China over the next five years for exchange and study. Xi announced the program in San Francisco in November during his visit to the United States.

Xi invited the school's students to participate in the program when he responded last month to Sarah Lande, one of his “old friends” from Iowa. Lande hosted Xi in the Iowa city of Muscatine during his first visit to the United States in 1985 as county official in Hebei province.

When the American students arrived in Beijing, one of their gifts to Xi was a school flag written with Chinese characters that read “Grandpa Xi, here we come.”

The students' letter to Xi contained beautifully written Chinese characters as well as vividly hand-painted depictions of a dragon, the Great Wall and a giant panda.

In his response on Saturday, Xi said he was happy that the students visited several Chinese cities, where they saw pandas, tasted Chinese delicacies, learned about Chinese culture and had a lot of fun.

Learning that the American students had made many Chinese friends during the trip and invited them to visit their hometowns in the United States, Xi said he was touched by their friendship.

Stoneking told China Daily: “I feel honored to have the opportunity to communicate with President Xi Jinping. I am still shocked by the bond we share with China.”

She added that she and a classmate “agreed that if we were given the chance to go to college there, we would fly in a heartbeat.”

Dan Stein, chairman of the Muscatine-China Initiatives Committee and a Muscatine native, accompanied the students for much of the trip to China.

“It was the first time the students had left the United States or, for many of them, even traveled by plane,” he said.

“It's one thing to see another country in a video or on television. But to personally go there and taste the food, see the landscapes, smell the air, feel the culture, I think that's what the journey accomplished,” he said. .

“I hope we can continue to have more exchanges. And at the same time, we want more Chinese to come and visit us in the United States so that they can see the same thing and feel it themselves.” , he added.

'Seeing is believing'

In 1985, Xi visited Muscatine as secretary of the Zhengding County Committee of the Communist Party of China in Hebei Province.

In his response letter on Saturday, Xi cited a Chinese word that “seeing is believing,” noting that the warm and friendly people he met in the United States in 1985 left an indelible impression on him.

Likewise, it is believed that through this exchange visit, students will be able to gain a more intuitive and in-depth understanding of China and the Chinese people, Xi said.

Xi encouraged Muscatine High School students to return to China, and he encouraged more young Americans to come to China for exchanges and studies.

He added that they could gain first-hand experience of the real China in a multi-dimensional and comprehensive way, form true friendship with Chinese youth and learn from each other so that they can jointly contribute to stronger people-to-people friendship. of the two countries.

The students visited the Beijing Zoo to observe giant pandas and listen to lectures on wildlife protection. While in Beijing, they also joined local high school students at a cultural experience center to learn about traditional Chinese medicine and the evolution of Chinese characters, and they tried on Peking Opera costumes.

During their trip to Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital of Hebei, they visited the Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School, tried the Chinese folk art of paper-cutting and made dumplings with their Chinese peers.

“All the facilities they had at school were really great. In the United States we have a lot of opportunities, but here there were so many sports and extracurricular activities,” said Arabella Fourneau, another freshman at Muscatine High School.

“The city was amazing and the people were very friendly to us,” she added.

In Shanghai, students explored the city with local teenagers, tried calligraphy, visited Fudan University for a photo exhibition on China-US exchanges, and toured the Shanghai Tower skyscraper for a bird's eye view in the Lujiazui financial district.

“It’s just about opening up lines of communication,” Muscatine High School teacher Aaron Smith said. “Right now, I'm having conversations with faculty members that I've met, with some students that I've met, just sharing ideas.

“When you have open channels of communication, it only strengthens the bonds of friendship,” Smith added.

Muscatine High School student Apollo Haye said, “China was a beautiful place and I was amazed by the history and modern advancements they had. The architecture and art were incredible. I would like to study China more after returning from China. this trip, and I hope to participate in an exchange program for this.”

Stein, chairman of the Muscatine-China Initiatives Committee, said the trip was “a life-changing experience” for the young visitors.

“I think they are more open and more interested in China. They want to know more and meet more Chinese people. Overall, the trip fulfilled President Xi's vision that he outlined in San Francisco to get people to come and see,” Stein added.

