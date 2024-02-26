Turkish Parliament to be suspended due to upcoming local elections





Ceren Bayar / Newspaper wall On February 26, the Turkish Parliament began its last week of sitting before recessing due to upcoming local elections. Parliament will continue its work on the 8th judicial package last week and it will be the last proposal that Parliament will adopt before the elections. The proposal suggested revising sanctions for individuals who “commit crimes on behalf of a (military/terrorist) organization without being a member.” The package also includes a provision for the permanent establishment of the “Compensation Commission”, initially established during the state of emergency, to handle claims for non-monetary compensation related to protracted trials before the Constitutional Court. Another bill, which includes regulations on energy and mining with amendments to the mining law, was postponed after the elections due to the mining disaster in Erzincan province. The opposition had claimed that the amendment was aimed at reducing supervision of mineral exploration and extraction activities and speeding up the process of granting mining licenses. The proposal will also increase the retirement bonus for the Eid holiday from 2,000 Turkish liras to 3,000 liras. Party leaders will meet their voters President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, also chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), stepped up his election campaign efforts and held 10 rallies in the span of two weeks. This week, he continues his campaign on the ground, planning visits to more than 30 provinces before election day on March 31. The gathering program of the main leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP) Özgür Özel will be finalized at the meetings of the Party Assembly and the Central Executive Committee on February 26. During these meetings, the party's electoral planning will be finalized and legislators will be nominated according to their constituencies. The co-chairs of the pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy (DEM) party, Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan, launched their election campaign from regions with significant voter support and are expected to continue their efforts on the ground this week. The chairwoman of the opposition nationalist Good Party (İYİ), Meral Akşener, who campaigned separately from the CHP in these elections, will also continue her provincial visits. (English version by Can Bodrumlu)

