PM Modi inaugurates Gujarat's first AIIMS in Rajkot





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Gujarat's first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot, saying the government was completing projects for 'Viksit Bharat'. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya and Bhupendrabhai Patel were present at the inauguration of AIIMS Rajkot. Inaugurating the AIIMS in Rajkot, the Prime Minister said, “I have taken the government from outside Delhi to the four corners of the country.” Prime Minister Modi arrived in Rajkot earlier today and attended a public event before inaugurating several development projects. “Today we have a glimpse in Rajkot of what the standard of health facilities will be in developed India. For 50 years of independence, there was only one AIIMS in the country, and that -there too in Delhi. In the seven decades of Independence, “only 7 AIIMS were approved, but they too were never completed,” PM Modi said. Prime Minister Modi dedicated five AIIMS to the nation at Rajkot (Gujarat), Bathinda (Punjab), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal) and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh). The new hospital is one of the five AIIMS dedicated to the nation by the Chief Minister of Rajkot on February 25. #WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates, dedicates himself to the nation and lays the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 48,100 crore, in Rajkot. pic.twitter.com/8gN0BMN1Li -ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024 Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said the outpatient department (OPD) of the super-specialty hospital near Para Pipaliya village on the outskirts of Rajkot city was already operational. VIDEO | PM Modi (@Narendra Modi) felicitated in Rajkot, Gujarat. He will soon inaugurate and lay the first stones of various projects. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/TUtGcbN7Qh – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 25, 2024 Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone of the mega-facility through video conferencing in December 2020. Spread over 201 acres, Rajkot AIIMS is a world-class hospital with 720 beds, including ICU beds and super-speciality beds. The Prime Minister inaugurated 23 operation theaters, 30-bed AYUSH block and 250 IPD beds. The remaining beds will be released gradually, said the Minister of Health. #WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets residents of Rajkot as he arrives at a public event where he will inaugurate and launch several development projects. pic.twitter.com/ZYAQ0LJ6oz -ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024 The hospital was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,195 crore, adding that the OPD has already served nearly 1.44 lakh patients so far. The Prime Minister also virtually inaugurated four more newly constructed AIIMS, located at Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Bathinda (Punjab), Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh) and Kalyani (West Bengal). Modi also inaugurated and performed groundbreaking of Rs 48,000 crore projects of different state and central departments, such as NHAI, Railways, Power and Petrochemicals, Roads and Construction, Ports and health and family well-being.

