Legislation advances popular democracy as a whole

With the promulgation and amendment of several laws last year, China's people's congress system has been further improved, helping to ensure that the people are the masters of the country, experts said.

While allowing the people to participate more in state governance, experts said the improved system also helped promote people's democracy as a whole, the mode of democracy in China that guarantees the people's right to take participate in elections, consultations and democratic decisions. implementation, management and monitoring.

This key concept was first put forward by President Xi Jinping in Shanghai in November 2019 during an inspection tour of the city's Hongqiao subdistrict.

In 2014, while addressing an event marking the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's highest political advisory body, Xi said: “Democracy is defined not only by the right of the people to vote in an election, but also by the right to participate daily in political affairs.

In a recent article by Xi, who is also general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and chairman of the Central Military Commission, maintaining and improving the system of people's congresses was reiterated, as it is a important institutional vehicle to realize the concept.

The article was published on February 16 in the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

In China, the people exercise state power through the National People's Congress, the country's highest legislative body, and local people's congresses at different levels, ensuring that their interests are reflected in the process of decision making.

The People's Congress system is a fundamental political system for maintaining unity among Party leadership, people's management of the country and law-based governance, the article said, adding that since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, the CPC Central Committee continued to advance theoretical and practical innovations in the people's congress system.

Mo Jihong, director of the Institute of Law of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said legislative projects completed over the past year have helped improve the system.

Last year, China passed an amendment to the Legislation Law, which allows for greater participation of deputies to people's congresses in legislative activities, including drafting laws and inspecting law enforcement. law.

The country also updated the rules for members of the NPC Standing Committee, requiring them to increase their ties with deputies, especially those from local communities, through various means in order to know in-depth the opinions of the people and respond to public concerns in a timely manner.

In addition, the supervisory power of the people's congresses is being strengthened, as China has begun to amend the law on the Standing Committee's supervision of the people's congresses at all levels, with the adoption of a decision that streamlines the process of revising normative documents for the first time. time.

The decision, which aims to strengthen the supervisory role of the NPC Standing Committee, specifies that all normative documents, such as administrative regulations and judicial interpretations, must be reviewed to ensure their conformity with the Constitution.

Mo of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences welcomed the legislative measures, saying they can optimize the workflow of people's congresses at each level, modernize their functions and thus improve the people's congress system .

“Law updates and revisions also help People's Congress deputies better perform their tasks, so that the voice of the people from all walks of life can be clearly heard,” he said.

Zhang Yuzhen, a deputy to the National People's Congress of Fujian Province, said: “The People's Congress system is a crucial channel for conveying public suggestions on state governance.

Zhang, who also heads the Fujian Academy of Environmental Sciences, submitted a proposed amendment to the Marine Environmental Protection Law to the NPC after collecting opinions and ideas from colleagues and residents coastal.

“Soon, some officials from the NPC Standing Committee went to my hometown to conduct investigations to better understand my proposal,” she told China Daily.

“I was also invited to Beijing to attend seminars with environmental departments and organizations to jointly study how to intensify ocean pollution prevention when revising the law.”

In October, the amended law was adopted by the NPC Standing Committee and came into force on January 1.

“What made me happier is that my proposal was heard and received the attention of the highest legislative body, which indicates that the people's congress system is working,” she said.

“I was elected a deputy by the people. My duty is to serve the people and defend their interests. Only when the channels for collecting public opinions are open and smooth will people's difficulties in their work and their lives can be truly resolved.”

Armed with the new ideas and suggestions gathered in her hometown, Zhang added that she is ready to travel to Beijing to attend the second session of the 14th NPC, scheduled to open on March 5.

Calling for continued efforts to improve the people's congress system through the rule of law, Mo said: “The optimized institutional vehicle will provide stronger support for the development of people's democracy as a whole to make the voice of the people people stronger and clearer. »

“Greater participation of the people in social governance is the best illustration of the management of the country by the people,” he added.

Adopting a people-centered legislative approach and promoting people's democracy as a whole, the NPC Standing Committee also formulated and revised several other laws concerning people's livelihood last year, including those on charity, construction of barrier-free facilities, preschool education and prevention of infectious diseases.

In addition, a number of reports, including those on combating domestic violence and mental health, have been submitted to the NPC Standing Committee for consideration.