Former Opposition Minister and Current Agrarian Minister AHY Praises Jokowi's Leadership





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, or AHY, praised President Joko Widodo, or Jokowi, as an active leader ready to go directly to the field. The statement was relayed after AHY accompanied Jokowi for the first time on Friday since he took office on February 21, 2024. “If the leader is truly active, not just behind his desk but on the ground inspecting, evaluating, as well as exercising leadership and management, he could mobilize the ranks of the cabinet, ministries and local government. » he declared on Saturday. Throughout his stay in North Sulawesi, AHY accompanied Jokowi to inaugurate the Lolak Dam in Bolaang Mongondow Regency. The inauguration, he said, was not a mere ceremonial event, but had a deeper meaning regarding its development process. He also accompanied the President to inaugurate local roads, visit MSMEs and inspect the Bulog warehouse in Bitung. “So there were a whole bunch of agendas for a one-day visit to a province, in addition to Jokowi's last visit to South Sulawesi,” he said, recalling his first experience of accompaniment of the president in his capacity as minister in Forward Indonesia. Cupboard. Opposition to partisan Before being a supporter of Prabowo-Gibran, the leader of the Democratic Party played the role of an opponent of the government. AHY criticized several policies of Jokowi's administration, including food cultivation and economic growth. Regarding the food planting program, he believed that the program was developed without proper planning. “How is the food planting program going?” » he remarked a year ago, on Tuesday March 14, 2023. The AHY also criticized the Job Creation Law, saying the regulations deviated from legal standards. He stressed that the Democratic Party was firm in its stance against the Jobs Creation Act since the regulations did not represent the aspirations of the working class. Furthermore, AHY also hinted at stagnant economic growth for 9 years, despite Jokowi's pledge of 7 to 8 percent growth. He criticized the government for using the pandemic as a scapegoat for slow economic growth. “Our economy was already struggling even before the pandemic. So there must be other factors,” he said on July 14, 2023, as quoted on the Democratic Party YouTube channel. Finally, AHY also criticized the Jokowi administration's economic policy, saying the budget is often used to finance “mercusuar projects that have little impact on ordinary citizens”, said March 14, 2023. BETWEEN Editors Choice: BMKG says strong winds in Rancaekek are not a tornado Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

