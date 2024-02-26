Major new report reveals pathways to better neurological care

Luis who lives with spinal muscular atrophy type 2, a rare neuromuscular disease

Neurological conditions affect one in six people in the UK, and this figure is set to rise. As a major new report is released detailing the costs and impact of neurological diseases on the country, PoliticsHome spoke with patient advocacy groups to learn more about how the country can meet the growing wave of demand

A major new report has revealed missed opportunities in the way neurological care is coordinated and delivered in the UK.

“The value of action: mitigating the impact of neurological disorders in the UK» was commissioned by the international pharmaceutical company Roche and produced by independent experts from The Economist Impact unit. The picture he paints is one of fragmented delivery, spiraling costs to the nation and missed opportunities to reap the benefits of emerging treatments.

The Economist A report reveals that neurological diseases cost the UK the equivalent of more than 4.3% of its GDP in 2019, or at least £96 billion. More than half of this figure is due to lost productivity, highlighting the impact of neurological diseases on the economy as a whole.

The collective prevalence of neurological disorders in the UK exceeds 8% of the population.

One of the diseases the researchers studied was Parkinson's disease, the fastest growing neurological disease in the world and currently affecting 153,000 people in the UK.

“We welcome today’s important analysis of The Economist, making it clearer than ever that now is the time for the UK government to invest in neurology staff,” Sam Freeman Carney, head of health policy and improvement at Parkinson's UK, told us. “We must seek to address the economic challenge of Parkinson's disease and, above all, ensure that people with this disease receive the right care, at the right time, no matter where they live. »

It is a call which has been taken up by certain parliamentarians. Mary Glindon MP is Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Parkinson's Disease. She believes that investing in the foundations of neurology is essential to enable better care for people with this disease.

“Currently, some people living with Parkinson’s cannot access the care they need due to a workforce shortage,” she said. PoliticsHome. “The UK Government must invest in neurology staff to ensure people living with Parkinson’s get the care they need when they need it. »

The Economist The report supports Glindon's view that an expanded workforce of skilled neurologists, neuroradiologists and nurses can be part of the foundation for transforming care across a range of conditions.

Experts specializing in other conditions agree. Alison Fuller, director of health improvement and influence at Epilepsy Action, said PoliticsHome that the low political profile of neurological diseases means that major structural problems often go unaddressed.

“Overall, the average number of consultant neurologists in the UK is much lower than in Western Europe,” Fuller told us. “Delays and gaps in diagnosis and treatment can have enormous implications for patient safety, ranging from unplanned hospital admissions to seizures, and even an increased risk of sudden death and unexpected. We know that as things stand, epilepsy costs the NHS £2 billion a year, but the human cost is immeasurable. Lack of access to specific care means that people with epilepsy are held back in many other areas of their lives, one of the most important being employment and economic contribution, and addressing health inequalities reduces directly mental health problems.

It's a view also shared by Ceri Smith, policy manager at the MS Society. She believes that the lack of a common basis across neurology means that MS patients are missing out on treatments that could potentially help them.

“While there are now treatments available for many people with this condition, workforce constraints and pressures on the NHS are creating barriers to access,” says Smith. “The government must commit to establishing a neurological taskforce to find ways to ensure that all people with MS receive the timely, comprehensive care they urgently need. »

Although there is a cost associated with some new treatments, The Economist researchers show that investing in the capacity to implement existing interventions for the diseases studied would actually reduce the economic burden of neurological diseases by a staggering £30.8 billion. It could also improve the lives of millions of people.

Rob Burley, director of care, campaigns and support at Muscular Dystrophy UK, told us that opening up access to new treatments would be transformational for people living with spinal muscular atrophy. He also stressed the importance of early diagnosis to ensure patients receive help as soon as possible.

“SMA is a progressive disease and treatments do not reverse its effects, so the sooner a person is diagnosed and can receive treatment, the more likely they are to benefit,” he explained. “This is why it is so important to add SMA to the NHS newborn screening programme.”

PoliticsHome I heard a similar plea for early intervention from David Thomas, head of policy at Alzheimer's Research UK. “The way dementia is diagnosed has barely changed in two decades, and services are not keeping up with the rapid pace of research into new diagnostic tools and treatments,” he told us. . “Early diagnosis, combined with effective treatment, has been a priority for diseases like cancer. We need to see the same thing for dementia.

Across the top five neurological conditions covered in the report, the same message emerges: the need for greater awareness and a coherent neurology strategy that creates the conditions under which individual conditions can be diagnosed quickly and treated effectively .

However, making this happen requires both investment and leadership. The Economist The report shows that the current piecemeal approach simply does not address some of the fundamental principles that are needed across neurological care.

Richard Erwin, managing director of Roche Products Ltd UK, hopes the recently published report will help increase the visibility and awareness of neurological disorders across all political parties, leading to change.

“Policymakers now have evidence that improving care can help patients, generate savings for the NHS and boost the economy as a whole,” says Erwin. “This evidence must now be turned into action. »

February 2024

