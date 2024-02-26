The agreement between Turkey and Egypt will bring important

Deputy of the National Unity Party (UBP) Hassan Taoy highlighted the importance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's visit to Egypt and the agreement signed between the two countries. Taoy said the phrase he had used previously, “a pot is boiling over issues that concern us and our region,” was borne out by this development.

Referring to the agreement between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and TPAO, Taoy noted that this agreement gained greater importance following a significant development last week.

Taoy pointed out that a gas pipeline through the TRNC to Turkey provides the most economical transportation of natural gas to Europe and other countries, making Turkey not only a key player in the Eastern Mediterranean, but also a distribution center for all other gas resources in the region. region, notably those of Russia and Azerbaijan.

Highlighting Turkey's role in reconciling the region's gas supply and all demands, Taoy said: “This reality will lead to a resolution of the Cyprus issue through a two-state policy. You will soon see the signs; this will be discussed soon. I continually affirm and say that there are developments in the region. A pot is boiling and something is going to come out. Egypt is an example. With the agreement, Turkey's share of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) under its Blue Homeland policy increased, while that of South Cyprus decreased.

Taoy stressed that all these developments will put an end to political conflicts in the region, saying: “The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Recep Tayyip Erdoan, a world leader, will never back down from the policy of a two-way solution States in Cyprus. “

Stressing that the key to the solution in the region is “Turkey,” Taoy said it is not possible to replace it with anything else.

As important developments take place in Cyprus and around the world, Taoy highlighted that TRNC politicians are caught in internal conflicts, saying: “While you are engaged in domestic politics and Dikilita politics, a lot is happening around you. and you are left behind. There must be a change; someone who sees the world from above must come there. People who understand and know these issues should take care of them. Because our area is really tricky and there's a lot going on. with great fervor in our region. The wealth of our region is disappearing. This can only be improved by Turkey.

Regarding the issue of selling properties to foreigners, Taoy used the expression “we are shooting ourselves in the foot”, saying that questions need to be asked about how many houses have been built, to whom they were sold and how many title deeds. were issued.

Taoy mentioned that the number of title deeds issued for sold locations does not exceed 10 percent, with the rest transferred through contracts or companies without obtaining title deeds. He stressed that all these sales must be converted into title deeds.

Regarding discussions about sending new settlers to Dipkarpaz and Koruam in southern Cyprus, Hassan Taoy reminded that this is only the beginning and warned that other problems could follow.

Taoy said that no one could hinder the road works started in Pile and explained that the Greek Cypriot side was trying to claim Pile located in the buffer zone.

Taoy stressed the need to develop different policies regarding Pile, saying: “We need to discuss and explain this both internally and externally because Pile is a buffer zone.”

Referring to the fact that South Cyprus obstructs the transfer of goods from the North by hiding behind the Green Line regulation, Taoy stressed that there is no goodwill policy in South Cyprus.

Taoy also pointed out that the Greek Cypriot administration creates problems for some vehicles coming from the North and does not grant crossing permits, saying that a similar practice should be applied to vehicles coming from the South, based on the principle of reciprocity.

Hassan Taoy concluded his speech by saying: “After the local elections in Turkey, negotiations in Cyprus will resume. This is a known fact. But we are still struggling with the problems we created internally.”