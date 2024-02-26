Politics
The agreement between Turkey and Egypt will bring important
Deputy of the National Unity Party (UBP) Hassan Taoy highlighted the importance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's visit to Egypt and the agreement signed between the two countries. Taoy said the phrase he had used previously, “a pot is boiling over issues that concern us and our region,” was borne out by this development.
Referring to the agreement between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and TPAO, Taoy noted that this agreement gained greater importance following a significant development last week.
Taoy pointed out that a gas pipeline through the TRNC to Turkey provides the most economical transportation of natural gas to Europe and other countries, making Turkey not only a key player in the Eastern Mediterranean, but also a distribution center for all other gas resources in the region. region, notably those of Russia and Azerbaijan.
Highlighting Turkey's role in reconciling the region's gas supply and all demands, Taoy said: “This reality will lead to a resolution of the Cyprus issue through a two-state policy. You will soon see the signs; this will be discussed soon. I continually affirm and say that there are developments in the region. A pot is boiling and something is going to come out. Egypt is an example. With the agreement, Turkey's share of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) under its Blue Homeland policy increased, while that of South Cyprus decreased.
Taoy stressed that all these developments will put an end to political conflicts in the region, saying: “The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Recep Tayyip Erdoan, a world leader, will never back down from the policy of a two-way solution States in Cyprus. “
Stressing that the key to the solution in the region is “Turkey,” Taoy said it is not possible to replace it with anything else.
As important developments take place in Cyprus and around the world, Taoy highlighted that TRNC politicians are caught in internal conflicts, saying: “While you are engaged in domestic politics and Dikilita politics, a lot is happening around you. and you are left behind. There must be a change; someone who sees the world from above must come there. People who understand and know these issues should take care of them. Because our area is really tricky and there's a lot going on. with great fervor in our region. The wealth of our region is disappearing. This can only be improved by Turkey.
Regarding the issue of selling properties to foreigners, Taoy used the expression “we are shooting ourselves in the foot”, saying that questions need to be asked about how many houses have been built, to whom they were sold and how many title deeds. were issued.
Taoy mentioned that the number of title deeds issued for sold locations does not exceed 10 percent, with the rest transferred through contracts or companies without obtaining title deeds. He stressed that all these sales must be converted into title deeds.
Regarding discussions about sending new settlers to Dipkarpaz and Koruam in southern Cyprus, Hassan Taoy reminded that this is only the beginning and warned that other problems could follow.
Taoy said that no one could hinder the road works started in Pile and explained that the Greek Cypriot side was trying to claim Pile located in the buffer zone.
Taoy stressed the need to develop different policies regarding Pile, saying: “We need to discuss and explain this both internally and externally because Pile is a buffer zone.”
Referring to the fact that South Cyprus obstructs the transfer of goods from the North by hiding behind the Green Line regulation, Taoy stressed that there is no goodwill policy in South Cyprus.
Taoy also pointed out that the Greek Cypriot administration creates problems for some vehicles coming from the North and does not grant crossing permits, saying that a similar practice should be applied to vehicles coming from the South, based on the principle of reciprocity.
Hassan Taoy concluded his speech by saying: “After the local elections in Turkey, negotiations in Cyprus will resume. This is a known fact. But we are still struggling with the problems we created internally.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kibrispostasi.com/c140-DAILY_NEWS/n509043-tacoy-the-agreement-between-turkey-and-egypt-will-bring-significant-developments
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- IHC allows Imran Khan to meet lawyers face-to-face
- Palestinians call on China to step up pressure on Israel as they seek to end collective punishment against Gaza residents
- The agreement between Turkey and Egypt will bring important
- Major new report reveals pathways to better neurological care
- Former Opposition Minister and Current Agrarian Minister AHY Praises Jokowi's Leadership
- Kim Petras 'not above' writing another ad jingle | Entertainment
- Women's golf third after day one of Westbrook
- Pakistani woman attacked by mob after confusing Arabic text on her dress with verses from the Quran
- Stock market today: Global stocks mostly fall, while Tokyo finishes at record high again
- Google Maps for Wear OS adds public transportation directions
- PM Modi will visit Bihar on March 2, his first since NDA returned to power in the state
- Taiwan 96's technology innovation shines at CES 2024