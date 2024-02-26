Palestinians call on China to step up pressure on Israel as they seek to end collective punishment against Gaza residents

The Palestinian sense of marginalization and vulnerability, stemming from US policies that support Israeli crimes, has prompted them to find potential alternatives for support and solidarity, and they find them in China, the Cyprus-based Palestinian academic said.

Beijing's reactions demonstrate both its support and its policy of non-interference or interference in the affairs of other countries. But this should not be interpreted as a reluctance to facilitate negotiations in international conflicts, Shawamreh said.

In November, President Xi Jinping called to end collective punishment against the population of Gaza, with Beijing later publishing its official position paper on the conflict, calling for a comprehensive ceasefire and the creation of a United Nations conference to develop a road map for a two-state solution.

I argue that it can engage in serious bilateral discussions with both parties, going beyond its peace proposals, given the positive regard that both parties to the conflict have for China, in recognition of its growing influence, said Shawamreh.

Zoon Ahmed Khan, a researcher at the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalization, said China's ability to act positively toward a resolution was bolstered by the fact that it had historically sympathized with the Palestinian cause. while maintaining pragmatic relationships and broad engagement. with Israel.

On Friday, Israel reportedly sent negotiators with the head of its Mossad intelligence service to Paris to discuss a possible truce. The news came after MP Benny Gantz said new attempts were being made to reach an agreement for the release of the approximately 100 hostages believed to be held by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Even though the Palestinians firmly believe that Beijing is a preferable mediator to Washington Shawamreh argued that he lacked the real capacity [to] contribute intensely to their cause, given the latter's total domination of the conflict.

According to the New York think tank Council on Foreign Relations, Israel is the largest cumulative recipient of U.S. foreign aid since its founding, receiving about $300 billion in total economic and military aid.

The shell bombing of the Al-Huda Mosque in the town of Rafah, destroyed following an Israeli bombardment. More than a million people are trapped in the city as Israel prepares a new offensive. Photo: dpa

In June last year, Xi and the head of the Palestinian Authority visited Mahmoud Abbas jointly announced the establishment of a bilateral strategic partnership. The actual power of the Fatah-controlled government body is disputed, given that the West Bank, which it supposedly controls, is under Israeli occupation.

Pro-Israel groups have popularized the narrative that those who do not support Israel's actions actually sympathize with Hamas, another ruling force that primarily Western countries and groups have designated as a terrorist organization.

On Thursday, during the fourth day of hearings at the International Court of Justice, China expressed support for the right of Palestinians to engage in armed struggle against Israel, stressing that this cannot be equated with terrorism.

In search of the right to self-determination [the Palestinian people have the right to the] the use of force to resist foreign oppression and complete the establishment of the Palestinian state, said Ma Xinmin, legal adviser to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Shawamreh said the suggestion that China supported Hamas was similar to the way Western narratives reinforced the idea that Beijing supported Russia's war in Ukraine.

Washington will work to level accusations against China and promote the idea that it has a hidden role in mobilizing people in the streets and destabilizing American society, Shawamreh said, adding that the United States exploited Israel's feelings of disappointment with Beijing's position.

Go back to China, where your headquarters is, US Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi told protesters calling for a ceasefire outside her San Francisco home at the start of the war between Israel and Gaza.

For them, calling for a ceasefire is Mr. Putin's message. Make no mistake, this is directly related to what he would like to see, Pelosi later said of the protesters, adding that she would like the FBI to investigate the financing of such protests.

The October clip, which went viral a few months later, shows a group of women fasting from the anti-war organization. Code Pink who have been regulars at the Pelosis' residence since 2007. A New York Times article from August claimed the group had ties to Beijing, but protesters rejected that suggestion.

It is not uncommon for politicians to attribute domestic protests or dissent to foreign influence, including to deflect responsibility, shape public opinion or align with geopolitical narratives, Khan said, adding that powers Alternatives that expressed support for Palestine constituted a direct challenge to American hegemony.

U.S. politicians' framing of ceasefire demands as Chinese- or Russian-led efforts to destabilize the West may have hampered the Palestinian liberation attempt, making it further out of reach. A more involved in the Global South That's the answer, according to Rula Shadeed, co-director of the Palestinian Institute for Public Diplomacy, which advocates for the troubled population.

Shadeed said China's clear support for Palestine would have a very powerful effect on the conflict, giving a boost to smaller states that might have been worried about the consequences of such action.

China has an important role to play, but it can certainly do much more, she said. Trade relations between China and Israel continue, for example. Nothing has been decided, no call to summon the Israeli ambassador. There wasn't even any mention or threat of cutting ties [as Israeli offensives continue].

In January, state-owned China Cosco Shipping Corporation reportedly planned to stop delivering goods to Israel due to the actions of Houthi militants in the waters. Chinese Ambassador Cai Run was reportedly summoned by the Israeli Foreign Ministry over the matter.

Shadeed said Beijing must abandon its position two-state solution which was an ancient strain that proved simply impossible due to the pervasive system of segregation that Palestinians have faced for over seven decades.

I think most Palestinians no longer care about states. What interests them, what is rightly important, is liberation. They want the massacres to stop, they want their economic situation to improve, they want to have a normal life, to have access to health and education and to have the right to move.

Israel has maintained its declaratory decision to reject any recognition of a Palestinian state. Senior Minister Eli Cohen recently said the peace accords should be abandoned if the price of expanding the peace accords is the creation of a Palestinian state, reinforcing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin's assertion Netanyahu said his country needed full security control over the entire area west of Jordan. .

The average daily death toll in Palestine has exceeded that of any other major conflict in recent years, according to an Oxfam report released in January.

But these massacres could be stopped with practical solutions, according to Vijay Prashad, historian and director of the Tricontinental Institute of Social Research. He said permanent members of the Security Council, including China, could present proposals similar to those imposed on Libya during the 2011 civil war.

To stop the bombing, China can put forward a motion for a no-fly zone over Gaza and ask Egypt to monitor flights over the zone, Prashad said. It can also propose a total arms embargo, even on dual-use technologies. [goods, software and technology that can be used for both civilian and military applications] should be allowed to be shipped to Israel.

Prashad said the failure of member states to propose such motions was perplexing and part of our colonial sensibility that the UN agenda could not be set by non-Western states, which were not traditionally the decision-makers.

There are times like when the Chinese representative to the UN [Zhang Jun] stopped the Israeli ambassador from speaking in a very undignified way, so it's not like people aren't asserting themselves, but why not assert themselves with a resolution?

Prashad acknowledged that the United States would likely veto the proposals, which would make Washington appear even more complicit in the massacre than it currently is.

The United States again blocked a ceasefire resolution on Tuesday. It was the third American veto of a draft resolution since October 7. Zhang said the U.S. vote, the only one against it, was nothing different from giving the green light for the massacre in Gaza to continue.

The veto has become increasingly controversial because it effectively prevents UN action against permanent members and their allies, leading to inaction on war crimes and crimes against humanity.

China and other countries could further consider recalling their ambassadors to Israel and sending Israeli diplomats back to their countries in order to diplomatically warn Israel, Prashad said. These would be simple, non-interventionist measures aimed at taking a palpable stand against the incessant violence.

Prashad said that among his Palestinian peers there was a lot of respect for Chinese investment in infrastructure in the West Bank, but that in response to current Palestinian suffering, the global South has been rather timid in general.