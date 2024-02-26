Politics
Pictures | PM Modi dives into Arabian Sea to perform underwater puja in ancient submerged Dwarka
Published on February 25, 2024 at 6:25 PM IST
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared photos of himself diving into the Arabian Sea to pray in the underwater city of Dwarka.
/
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dove into the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat to perform an underwater puja at the remains of the ancient submerged city of Dwarka of Lord Krishna. (ANI)
/
PM Modi performs an underwater puja in the Arabian Sea at the site of the ancient submerged city of Dwarka of Lord Krishna. (ANI)
/
In the photos, PM Modi can be seen in diving gear, descending into the azure waters to offer prayers at a site loaded with historical and spiritual importance. (ANI)
/
Prime Minister Modi also paid homage to the ancient city by making an offering of peacock feathers, a symbolic tribute to Lord Krishna, founder of the ancient city. (PTI)
/
Sharing his experience, Prime Minister Modi said he felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual greatness and timeless devotion. (PTI)
/
“Praying in the water-immersed town of Dwarka was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual greatness and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all,” wrote the Prime Minister Modi on X..(PTI)
/
Dwarka, known for its association with Lord Krishna, was once a thriving city which is believed to have been submerged under the sea centuries ago after Krishna's departure from Earth. (PTI)
/
PM Modi after offering prayers underwater at the location of the submerged town of Dwarka, in Dwarka, Gujarat. (PTI)
|
