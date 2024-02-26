Agus and Moeldoko extend the olive branch with a symbolic handshake during Jokowi's Cabinet meeting





Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo held a full cabinet meeting at the State Palace on Monday, where an interesting interaction took place between the new Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, affectionately known as AHY, and presidential chief of staff Moeldoko. As the meeting approached, AHY and Moeldoko were seen shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries for a few seconds, capturing the attention of the media covering the event. For years, Moeldoko and Agus were embroiled in public feuds, centered on Moeldoko challenging Agus' legitimacy as chairman of the Democratic Party. The conflict intensified when Moeldoko organized an alternative congress for the party, bringing together disaffected members who then elected him president by acclamation. Before the handshake, AHY was engaged in a conversation with Chief Minister of Security Hadi Tjahjanto. Watching Moeldoko behind AHY, Hadi extended his hand, followed by AHY shaking Moeldoko's hand. During the handshake, AHY and Moeldoko exchanged a few words. Responding to media calls, they posed for the cameras with smiling faces while shaking hands. The handshake lasted about 10 seconds, after which Moeldoko greeted the other ministers and officials present. “I want to be an integral part of this government. I don't want to exaggerate what happened, because that would mean we're not moving forward. Everything we've been through is part of the political journey, of the Democratic Party. The journey from the Party as well. I consider it a valuable experience to learn from. We should focus with other cabinet members,” AHY said. Moeldoko also expressed a similar sentiment. He mentioned that the meeting and handshake with AHY were ordinary events. “We are colleagues in the same cabinet; this is normal. This does not disrupt our working relations. We are focused on discussing the effectiveness of government,” Moeldoko said after the meeting. The dispute between AHY and Moeldoko ended with the Ministry of Law and Human Rights officially supporting AHY's leadership as chairman of the Democratic Party, a position established by the 2020 Congress. Moeldoko's faction filed lawsuits in the state administrative court and the Supreme Court, all of which were dismissed. The Democratic Party officially joined President Joko Widodo's coalition government after AHY assumed the post of Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning, replacing Hadi Tjahjanto, who was appointed Chief Minister of Security. Both took the oath of office together before President Jokowi at the State Palace on February 21. However, Moeldoko was not present at the swearing-in ceremony. The same day, he explained in an Instagram post that he was in Colombo, Sri Lanka to participate as a speaker at the FAO Asia-Pacific Conference attended by 34 country delegations. “For those looking for me today, don’t worry, I’m here,” Moeldoko wrote on his Instagram account Wednesday afternoon. He also congratulated the newly appointed ministers, AHY and Hadi Tjahjanto, expressing his inability to attend the inauguration due to his official duties as head of the presidential office. Keywords :

