Pakistan PM Imran Khan's former party reappoints Gohar as president: report | Pakistan News





Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party has once again chosen lawyer Gohar Khan as president, in a reversal from its earlier decision to appoint lawyer Ali Zafar to the top post, reports said. Monday the media.

Barrister Gohar, 45, was elected president of Khan's 71-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after an intra-party poll was held in December last year on the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). However, its result, contested by some disgruntled PTI workers, was annulled after a bitter legal battle.

Subsequently, the party was stripped of its iconic cricket bat symbol by the highest electoral body, and Gohar, who became president after these elections, was no longer the party leader.

Last week, Gohar announced that the party's next president was lawyer Ali Zafar and that internal elections were scheduled for March 3.

Citing party sources, Dawn newspaper said that although Zafar refused to accept the presidency, the deadline for submitting nomination papers expired at 3 p.m. on Sunday and only Gohar submitted his candidature for the top post .

Subsequently, the former ruling party appointed Gohar to its top post, the report said.

A senior party official told the newspaper that Gohar's success is certain since PTI founder Khan nominated him.

The party's top post has remained vacant for more than a month after the ECP and the Supreme Court declared intra-party elections held in December illegal.

The party is expected to hold new organizational votes on March 3. According to the PTI's new election calendar, candidates intending to contest the intra-party polls were required to submit their nomination papers on February 23 and 24, with vetting to be carried out on February 25. .

Meanwhile, final decisions on candidacy files will be announced on February 27 and voting will take place on March 3 at the party's central office and four provincial secretariats.

On Saturday, the PTI issued a show-cause notice to senior leader Sher Afzal Marwat and demanded an apology from him for claiming that Gohar was removed as party president for his incompetence and “poor” performance.

Incompetence and poor performance were the reasons behind Gohar's removal as president. Barrister Gohar is a gentleman, but his performance has not been satisfactory,” Marwat told Geo News.

He said that after the election results, the approach of the party leadership was not commendable and Gohar, who should have led the party after the February 8 elections, failed.

PTI-backed independents won majority seats in the National Assembly in the controversial general election.

However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) agreed on a power-sharing deal to form a new coalition government, ending the chances of Khan to return to power.

The PTI has rejected attempts by two of its main rivals to form a coalition government, warning that stealing its public support from “mandate thieves” would lead to worse political instability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/pakistan/ex-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-nominates-gohar-chairman-9181140/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos