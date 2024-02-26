Politics
Global impact: Cuddly grandfather Prabowo Subianto claims victory for all Indonesians, defense minister to succeed Jokowi
What changed Prabowos' fortunes this time? Observers suggest it was a strategic rebranding, aimed at shifting his image from a strong man to a more friendly, cuddly grandfather personality.
He chose Jokowi's 36-year-old son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as his running mate, which significantly boosted his poll numbers.
Jokowi's tacit support for Prabowo and his political maneuverings left a stain on the conduct of the election and the incumbent president's legacy, observers said.
As election day approached, students and activists took to the streets to denounce Jokowi and Prabowo, and protests continued, with demonstrators claiming the election process was undemocratic.
Voters were faced with a dilemma between choosing a candidate for change or sticking to the continuity of Jokowi's policies, and it appears they opted for the latter option, said Arya Fernandes, head of the department policy of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta.
This shows that Jokowi's political support and endorsement was effective and really bore fruit. This really helped shape voters' perception of Prabowo.
According to analysts, Indonesia's future under Prabowos' rule still remains very uncertain. Some describe him as a political chameleon who has adopted different personas in recent election cycles.
Despite their bitter rivalry, Jokowi co-opted Prabowo into his cabinet, naming him defense minister after winning the 2019 election.
But it remains to be seen whether Prabowo will keep his pledge to continue Jokowi's policies once at the helm.
This includes the president's legacy project of the $32 billion capital relocation to Nusantara in East Kalimantan, as well as his nickel-swallowing policy, which relies heavily on Chinese investment.
Prabowo did not run for president in three attempts [to] do what someone else wants, said Sana Jaffrey, a researcher at the Australian National University who specializes in Indonesian politics.
“I think Indonesia's foreign policy, at its core, is to not engage with either side at war, China or the United States, and to remain neutral and free from this geopolitical rivalry ” Jaffrey said. I don't see that changing.
Despite his tendency toward nationalist rhetoric, Prabowo is likely to continue Jokowi's pragmatic approach toward Beijing.
But what is clear from Prabowos' election manifesto is that the former generals will focus on presenting Indonesia as a strong country on the world stage, respected in international relations and having managed its defense and security well to protect themselves and ensure peace in their country. territory.
It remains to be seen what means Prabowo will use to achieve his goals, but observers agree that the only certainty about Prabowo's presidency is its current unpredictability.
Deep dives
Deep dives
Some Indonesian Chinese distrust Prabowo Subianto amid painful memories of 1998 riots
-
The president-elect had previously admitted his involvement in the kidnapping of student democracy activists.
-
While some older Chinese Indonesians oppose Prabowo, other younger voters are willing to look beyond the country's dark history and support him.
While some Chinese-Indonesians said they had opposed Prabowo on this ground, others, especially those from younger generations, were willing to look beyond the country's dark history and hope that his political and economic stability would continue.
China should not let the past overshadow its relations with Indonesia's new leader
-
Questions have been raised about the former general's possible role in the 1998 anti-China riots, but analysts believe he will want strong ties with Beijing.
-
Prabowo says he wants to continue the policies of President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, whose reign allowed relations with China to flourish
Prabowos presidency: new chapter in Indonesia-China relations or status quo?
-
Several analysts say Prabowo is unlikely to do anything to disrupt the economic cooperation that outgoing President Joko Widodo has established with China.
-
But one observer believes Prabowo could use Indonesia's non-alignment stance to take advantage of Washington and Beijing's competing interests in the country.
The very popular Joko Widodo will continue his political dynasty with Prabowo's victory
-
Wido's pragmatic approach has created a stable political climate and economic growth, but critics say democracy and human rights have regressed under his rule.
-
Widodo likely packed his bag after supporting victory for son Gibran and former general Prabowo Subianto, analysts say
Indonesian elections 2024: will young voters be essential to choose a winner?
-
The outcome of the three-way race could be determined by voter turnout in favor of their respective candidates, analysts say.
-
This year's elections have been marked by controversies, including perceived interference from President Joko Widodo and the Constitutional Court.
Organizing the world's largest single-day election is no easy task given the difficulty of reaching voters living across Indonesia's vast archipelago of more than 17,000 islands.
Chinese companies to benefit from frontrunner Prabowo's victory in Indonesian elections
-
Opinion polls are favorable to the former general determined to pursue an economic strategy anchored in trade relations with China.
-
Chinese companies will likely benefit the most given the positive economic relations that [Joko Widodo] has established an agreement with Beijing, according to an analyst
