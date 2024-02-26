Global impact: Cuddly grandfather Prabowo Subianto claims victory for all Indonesians, defense minister to succeed Jokowi

What changed Prabowos' fortunes this time? Observers suggest it was a strategic rebranding, aimed at shifting his image from a strong man to a more friendly, cuddly grandfather personality.

His campaign targeted young voters on social media, perhaps in large numbers unaware of his controversial past involving alleged military crimes in East Timor and his involvement in the kidnappings of democracy activists during his military career under the authoritarian rule of former President Suharto.

He chose Jokowi's 36-year-old son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as his running mate, which significantly boosted his poll numbers.

Prabowo Subianto declares victory in Indonesian elections as early counts give him 58% of votes

Gibran, the mayor of Solo, was initially ineligible because he did not meet the minimum age requirement of 40. However, a Constitutional Court ruling in October overseen by Jokowi's brother-in-law led to a change in the law, allowing Gibran to join the Prabowos ticket.

Jokowi's tacit support for Prabowo and his political maneuverings left a stain on the conduct of the election and the incumbent president's legacy, observers said.

As election day approached, students and activists took to the streets to denounce Jokowi and Prabowo, and protests continued, with demonstrators claiming the election process was undemocratic.

But this sentiment does not reflect the opinion of a large part of the Indonesian public, who supports Jokowi a lot . In December, the leader maintained an approval rating of around 70 percent.

Voters were faced with a dilemma between choosing a candidate for change or sticking to the continuity of Jokowi's policies, and it appears they opted for the latter option, said Arya Fernandes, head of the department policy of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta.

This shows that Jokowi's political support and endorsement was effective and really bore fruit. This really helped shape voters' perception of Prabowo.

Prabowo did not run for president in three attempts

According to analysts, Indonesia's future under Prabowos' rule still remains very uncertain. Some describe him as a political chameleon who has adopted different personas in recent election cycles.

Despite their bitter rivalry, Jokowi co-opted Prabowo into his cabinet, naming him defense minister after winning the 2019 election.

But it remains to be seen whether Prabowo will keep his pledge to continue Jokowi's policies once at the helm.

This includes the president's legacy project of the $32 billion capital relocation to Nusantara in East Kalimantan, as well as his nickel-swallowing policy, which relies heavily on Chinese investment.

Prabowo did not run for president in three attempts [to] do what someone else wants, said Sana Jaffrey, a researcher at the Australian National University who specializes in Indonesian politics.

I think Indonesia's foreign policy, at its core, is not to make any commitments with either warring party.

“I think Indonesia's foreign policy, at its core, is to not engage with either side at war, China or the United States, and to remain neutral and free from this geopolitical rivalry ” Jaffrey said. I don't see that changing.

Despite his tendency toward nationalist rhetoric, Prabowo is likely to continue Jokowi's pragmatic approach toward Beijing.

But what is clear from Prabowos' election manifesto is that the former generals will focus on presenting Indonesia as a strong country on the world stage, respected in international relations and having managed its defense and security well to protect themselves and ensure peace in their country. territory.

It remains to be seen what means Prabowo will use to achieve his goals, but observers agree that the only certainty about Prabowo's presidency is its current unpredictability.

