Rishi Sunak says MP Lee Anderson's remarks were wrong





Rishi Sunak said MP Lee Anderson's remarks which sparked a row over Islamophobia were not acceptable, they were wrong, as he denied the Conservative Party had Islamophobic tendencies. The prime minister addressed the issue on Monday after facing growing calls to speak out about the conservative former vice president's remarks. Mr Anderson lost the Tory whip job at the weekend after failing to apologize for claiming Islamists had taken control of Sadiq Khan. The Prime Minister said: I think it is incumbent upon all of us, particularly those elected to Parliament, not to inflame our debates in a way that would be detrimental to others. Lee's comments were not acceptable, they were wrong. And that's why he had the whip hung. Mr Sunak continued: Obviously his choice of words was not acceptable, it was wrong. Words matter, especially in the current context where tensions are high and I think it is up to us all to choose them carefully. Asked if his party had a problem with Islamophobia, the Prime Minister replied: No, of course it doesn't. The former vice president was removed as Tory whip for refusing to apologize after suggesting “Islamists” had taken control of Sadiq Khan. Despite criticism from figures including London Mayor Khan and Baroness Warsi, fellow Conservative Rishi Sunak has been accused of failing to explicitly condemn the comments. Previously, Oliver Dowden stopped short of calling Mr Anderson's comments racist and left open the possibility of his return to the party, leading to claims the comments were not being taken seriously. Rishi Sunak disagreed with the language used but said he did not believe Mr Anderson “intended” to be Islamophobic. The Conservative Party initially defended the remarks before withdrawing its support as condemnation mounted from all political sides. Business Minister Nus Ghani and senior Tory MP Sir Sajid Javid joined others in denouncing the comments, with Sir Robert Buckland calling them “repugnant” and “racist”. Lee Anderson has refused to apologize for suggesting “Islamists” had taken control of Sadiq Khan. Despite the suspension, Mr Sunak has not commented publicly on the issue, prompting accusations from Sadiq Khan that his “silence” amounts to “tacit endorsement” of Islamophobia. Baroness Warsi urged the Prime Minister to “explicitly call racism racism” and questioned why he was reluctant to use such direct language. Mr Anderson, a staunch supporter of the conservative right, will now sit as an independent unless he joins another party offering support. In response to his suspension, he acknowledged the difficulties faced by Prime Minister and Chief Whip Simon Hart in taking disciplinary action, but pledged to continue to support the Government's efforts against extremism. Labor has asked Rishi Sunak to confirm that no undisclosed deal had been made to reinstate Anderson's whip. The suspension comes amid wider controversy over language used by senior Tories, including Suella Braverman and Liz Truss. The Muslim Council of Britain has called for an investigation into alleged “structural Islamophobia” within the Conservative Party, while the party says previous reviews have found no evidence of institutional racism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://talk.tv/top-stories/50909/lee-anderson-islamophobia-rishi-sunak-sadiq-khan

