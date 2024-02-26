Historic day for Railways, PM Modi ahead of launch of 2000 projects, renovation of Gurugram railway station today | Top 10 updates





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the modernization of Gurugram railway station on Monday (February 26) and spend around 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth 41,000 crore through video conferencing. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote: Today is a historic day for our railways! At 12:30 p.m., 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 41,000 crores will be dedicated to the nation. » To improve the travel experience, 553 stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The first stones of these stations would be laid. Overhead and underground bridges across India will also be inaugurated. This work will improve the comfort of life of the population,” he added. Here are the main updates on the inauguration of the railway project today, 1) PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat programme, which includes improving facilities by developing rooftop plazas and town centers at stations. 2) The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of nearly 1,500 road overbridges and underbridges across different states in a ceremony to be held virtually at over 2,000 railway stations and reception sites, officials said cited by PTI. 3) Amrit Bharat stations, spread across 27 states and union territories, will be redeveloped at a cost of over 19 trillion. 4) These stations will act as “city centers” integrating both sides of a city and will have modern passenger amenities such as rooftop seating, beautiful landscaping, intermodal connectivity, modern facade, a children's play area, kiosks and food courts. , It said. 5) The stations will be redeveloped with respect for the environment and Divyang and the design of these buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture, the statement said. 6) The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation 1,500 overbridges and underbridges. These will be spread across 24 states and union territories, the statement said, adding that the total cost of these projects is approximately 21,520 billion. 7) These projects will reduce traffic congestion, improve safety and connectivity, and the capacity and efficiency of rail transport, he said. 8) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for the modernization of Gurugram railway station on February 26. In the first phase, the value of the project was estimated at 295 crore, according to an Indian Express report. 9) Modi will also inaugurate the Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh which has been redeveloped at a cost of around $385 million, they said. 10) “To cater for the future increase in passenger footfall, this station has separate arrival and departure facilities. It integrates both sides of the city. This centrally air-conditioned station has modern facilities for passengers like an airline hall, traffic jam-free, food courts. and ample parking space in the upper and lower basements,” the PMO said. (With contribution from agencies) Stage alert!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/historic-day-for-indian-railways-pm-modi-ahead-of-inauguration-of-2-000-projects-today-11708917642656.html

