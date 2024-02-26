Cabinet meeting, Jokowi recalls Ramadan and RKP preparations for president-elect's program





Bisnis.comJAKARTA — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked ministries/institutions to focus on maintaining food supplies and price stability, especially for basic commodities ahead of Ramadan and the Eid al-Fitr holiday 1445 Hijriah (H). This was stated by the Head of State when opening the Cabinet Plenary Session at the State Palace in the presence of Ministers of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet (KIM), Monday (26/2/2024) . The number one in Indonesia informed the ranks of Ministers of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet (KIM) that in March Indonesia entered Ramadan and in April it would celebrate Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah. “I ask relevant ministries/institutions to be vigilant and ensure that people can pray calmly and solemnly. “Therefore, I ask above all to maintain food supplies and stability of food prices, especially commodities, and also to accelerate the distribution of all welfare and welfare programs,” he said at the forum. Jokowi also asked the ranks to continue to supervise the preparation of infrastructure and modes of transportation that will be used for people's return. Remember that this diary is an annual routine that is usually carried out. On the other hand, Jokowi also discussed the government work plan and fiscal policy in 2025. According to him, the government work plan (RKP) and fiscal policy constitute a bridge to maintain balanced development and adapt on the program of the president-elect as a result of the 2024 presidential election (pilpres). “However, we are also waiting for the results of the official calculations from the KPU, so the RAPBN 2025 must be prepared taking into account the results of the presidential election because whoever heads the APBN 2025 is the elected president,” he said. declared. Fourth, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia also expressed his views on the 2025 macroeconomic framework, so that every cabinet minister can understand and continue to monitor the global economic situation and uncertainty. Furthermore, Jokowi said several countries had already entered recession, such as Japan and England, which he said had just entered recession. It is therefore to be hoped that anticipation in setting growth targets must also reflect prudence. “However, we must maintain our optimism and credibility, and focus more attention of central and regional governments in preparing plans in case of unrest and crises. For fiscal year 2025, economic transformation must be the one we have experienced over the past 10 years. “Fiscal policy must therefore support economic transformation,” Jokowi concluded. Check out other news and articles at Google News And WA channel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20240226/15/1744060/sidang-kabinet-jokowi-ingatkan-persiapan-ramadan-dan-rkp-bagi-program-presiden-terpilih The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos