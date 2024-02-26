Politics
Recep Tayyip Erdoan World Apricot Trade Center put into operation
Mayor of Malatya Metropolitan Municipality Selahattin Grkan and Chairman of the Commodity Exchange Ramazan zcan visited the Recep Tayyip Erdoan World Apricot Trading Center, which was put into operation, and met with traders .
Chairman of the Malatya Stock Exchange, Ramazan zcansaid that this project has been one of the most talked about projects in Turkey and Malatya throughout history. President Zcan, Our merchants who stayed here had some difficulties not being able to buy a store under the conditions of the time. But partly, some of our craftsmen did not believe in the realization of the project. Now we must tell the truth. They are all our members, they are all our friends. We have been working under your leadership for a long time to bring everyone together under one roof. Look at the shopping malls in Türkiye today. The Recep Tayyip Erdoan World Apricot Trade Center will be an example for everyone, it is a project much more important than all of them. Apricots represent a commercial volume of nearly 5 billion dollars worldwide. The center of production of this product is Malatya. It is therefore essential that this product is marketed in a healthy environment. You took a serious risk in this regard. You have accomplished an important work. We thank you. As long as life continued in Malatya and apricots existed, it became a trading center that would absorb all the troubles of the apricots. Our goal here is not to leave anyone behind or bore anyone. Our goal is to request that measures be taken to move commercial activities from the Old County Market to the Recep Tayyip Erdoan World Apricot Trade Center. We took the first step today. Today we lit the torch of apricot transportation in Malatya, who believes in this project, from this unhealthy environment (the old fire market) to an environment similar and beautiful to that of Turkey. We did it under your presidency. We thank you again and again publicly. “This is truly one of the most talked about projects in Malatya and Turkey throughout history, perhaps from now on,” he said.
WE WORK TO MAKE TRADE EASIER FOR OUR CITIZENS WHO ARE INVOLVED IN TRADE
Stating that as a metropolitan municipality they carry out all kinds of work to solve citizens' problems. President Gherkin In his speech, he said: “As metropolitan mayor, our duty is to facilitate the work of our citizens. Facilitate trade for our citizens engaged in trade and provide them with the opportunity to generate more halal and profitable income.
While Recep Tayyip Erdoan was building the World Apricot Trade Center in this area, we built an approved cold storage facility next to it. While this area is selected, the Northern Ring Road passes in the lower part and the Northern Ring Road passes in the upper part. The World Apricot Trade Center was built in the most suitable area in terms of logistics, both for apricots coming from producers and for apricots to be shipped outside the province, taking care of the trade of the apricot in the centers of transport arteries.
As a metropolitan municipality, we have created and delivered workplaces and container bazaars to jewelers, textile manufacturers, shoemakers, telephone manufacturers, welders, blacksmiths, butchers, fishermen, non-governmental organizations, media organizations and all institutions and organizations. Furthermore, after the destruction and damage of the old wheat market during the February 6 earthquakes, although traders were not included in the newly built wheat market, we as a municipality, We bought their workplaces and gave these traders the opportunity to trade. free of charge until the end of 2024, by decision of the council.
We also have traders who cannot find work at the Recep Tayyip Erdoan World Apricot Trade Center, we are not going to leave them on the streets. But we will also create a balance between our merchants who buy stores and those who do not. We will soon have a meeting with our craftsmen. We will listen to the requests of our craftsmen and try to help meet these requests. As a municipality, we will mobilize every opportunity to ensure that our traders who cannot buy a store at the Recep Tayyip Erdoan World Apricot Trade Center can benefit from the opportunities we provide to wheat market traders.
The current apricot market is not helpful in terms of health, hygiene and safety. Regarding these issues, complaints were made regarding health and hygiene during inspections carried out by the Governor of Malatya, the Provincial Health Directorate and the Provincial Agriculture Directorate. As a metropolitan municipality, we will take advantage of all opportunities in favor of our merchant friends to ensure that the merchants of the old apricot market are not victims. May our citizens be at peace, we work to ensure peace, health and the quality of work of our citizens. Congratulations to our traders from the Recep Tayyip Erdoan World Apricot Trade Center in their new workplaces. Our president of the Stock Exchange said that the trading volume of apricots corresponds to 5 billion dollars. If we expand the range of apricot products, we need to increase this figure to a higher level. We must take the necessary steps to ensure that at least $5 billion out of $2 billion is enriched here in Malatya and its citizens.
The Recep Tayyip Erdoan World Apricot Trade Center is a world-class shopping center in itself. Having a central location in terms of logistics and location as well as an approved cold store will raise the standards of producers and traders. I hope that our World Apricot Trade Center will bring good luck to Malatya, our country and world trade. “May God grant good and abundant profits to our traders,” he said.
