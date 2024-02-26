Imran Khan's presence on IG taught us resilience





What about Imran Khan? We never really managed to get over it. Indian audiences have something of a soft corner for Khan and the legacy of his romantic roles of sweet, wholesome love. From his work in I Hate Luv Storys (2010), Break Ke Baad (2010), Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) to Indian favorite Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008), Imran Khan was pure. gold among a sea of ​​underwhelming, hyper-masculine romantic male protagonists.

Of course, her work doesn't just shine through in romance-related roles. The actor did a remarkable job in the 2011 film Delhi Belly. But beyond his professional life, Khan is almost exemplary when it comes to his vulnerability when it comes to inner work and mental health. If you take a look at his Instagram profile, you will find several posts in which the Katti Batti actor talked about the different films he worked on and what was going on in his head (and in his heart) during that he was working on them. Whether it's body image or how fitness helps one's mental health, Imran Khan frequently shares his deepest thoughts on Instagram. And if that doesn't give healed, healthy, peaceful vibes, then I don't know what does?

Aside from that,

Discussing body image issues is difficult for many men, and seeing Imran Khan courageously express his own thoughts on the subject is not only necessary but refreshing.

Overall, Khan has visibly worked on himself in depth, from his mental health to his physical and emotional health, the actor seems to have shared many little details about his self-discovery and wellness journey in line and showed us a serious vulnerability. In fact, it was through the vulnerability of her struggles that the Delhi Belly star somehow displayed the emotional strength and intelligence to sort through it all and heal herself.

In a world that likes to tell us to grieve, process our emotions privately, and come out into the world only when we feel whole, Imran Khan showed us that we can resolve our struggles and emotions with kindness (towards ourselves- same), while giving yourself enough grace to talk about it with others.

He showed us that there is no shame in going through obstacles in life and showing kindness to yourself when times get tough. No wonder Khan is still a favorite among Indian audiences. There's a reason we'd love for him to make a return to theaters. He is a great actor AND a model.

