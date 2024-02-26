Jokowi urges ministers to prepare for rising food prices, Eid exodus ahead of Ramadan





Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo discussed food price stability, preparations for Eid exodus (mudik), and fiscal policies for 2025 in a cabinet meeting with heads of ministries and agencies at the Statehouse on Monday. “As we enter March, we approach Ramadan and in April we will celebrate Eid al-Fitr. I urge all relevant ministries and agencies to be vigilant and ensure that the public can pray peacefully and devoutly,” Jokowi said. The President highlighted the role of government in ensuring a peaceful worship environment, including monitoring price stability and availability of food stocks, especially basic commodities. “Also accelerate the distribution of all social protection packages and social safety nets,” Jokowi added. Earlier, the Indonesian Traditional Market Traders Association (Ikappi) revealed that market traders' income fell by up to 50 percent due to the recent increase in rice prices, reaching up to Rp 18,000 ($1.15) per kilogram. The President also urged relevant ministries to adequately prepare infrastructure and modes of transportation for the annual exodus (mudik). By 2023, the Transport Ministry estimated that 123 million people have embarked on the annual exodus, or about half of Indonesia's population. Furthermore, Jokowi mentioned that the meeting also discussed the government's work plan and fiscal policies for 2025, even though his term ends in October. The potential successor, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, has always expressed his commitment to continuing Jokowi's programs if elected. “Even though we are waiting for the official election results from the General Election Commission (KPU), the draft state budget for 2025 must be prepared because the president-elect will implement it,” he said. Against the backdrop of the macroeconomic outlook for 2025, Jokowi urged ministries to exercise caution in the face of global economic uncertainties, while remaining optimistic and realistic in setting growth targets. “As several countries are already entering recession, we must exercise caution and credibility in setting growth targets and formulate plans to deal with possible upheavals and crises,” Jokowi concluded. Keywords :

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/news/jokowi-urges-ministers-to-prepare-for-rising-food-price-and-eid-exodus-ahead-of-ramadan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos