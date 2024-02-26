Carrie Johnson's Little Boy Frank Is a Winter Cutie in a Cheap Sweater 1





Boris Johnson's wife and mother of three, Carrie Johnson, shared a super-sweet photo of her baby boy Frank with her Instagram fans. The glamorous mum posted a photo of her youngest child on Sunday showing off an incredible deal she found on second-hand clothing site Vinted. In the photo we see little Frank sleeping wearing the coziest red sweater with a stuffed animal on the front. ©Instagram Frank, Carrie and Boris's son, in his pretty sweater Carrie wrote: “The cutest hand knit bought for 1 on Vinted. Win.” It's definitely a good deal and it's so great to see a famous mom buying second-hand and promoting sustainable clothing. Carrie and her husband Boris welcomed their son Frank on July 11, 2023. They also share son Wilfred, three, and daughter Romy, two. © getty Carrie Johnson with her husband Boris The family enjoys going out and on the weekend Carrie enjoyed a trip to Peppa Pig Land with her two older children. Carrie shared several photos from their adventure, one showing Romy looking on in awe as the group approached the theme park entrance, while another showed the sweet girl on a water-based ride and hugging a figure of the popular children's character. The day ended with Wilfred sharing a hug with one of the characters while Carrie joked: “6 hours at Peppa Pig World. Always smiling.” You might also like WATCH: Carrie Johnson's kids enjoy a day at Peppa Pig World The Johnsons reside at their beautiful family home, Brightwell Manor, in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, a picturesque village in Oxfordshire. The Grade II listed home of 3.8 million people is over 400 years old! One of the most alluring features of their stunning home is the five acres of lavish greenery on which it is built. ©Instagram Wilfred and Romy Johnson watching ducks Within the grounds is a castle believed to have been built by King Stephen in the 1150s. The original moat surrounds the house on three sides, preserving the rich history of the former Duke of Normandy. What an amazing house Wilfred, Romy and Frank grew up in. The family also has their duck pond and vegetable garden to keep the children busy, what a healthy life.

