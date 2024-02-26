Latest news on Russia and the war in Ukraine





Estonia hopes for a turning point in the war in the next 4-6 weeks Kusti Salm, Permanent Secretary of the Estonian Defense Ministry, discusses the need to increase Ukraine's defense spending. Holly Ellyatt

Navalny was set to be released following prisoner swap, ally says Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, his wife Yulia and his brother Oleg take part in a march on Strastnoy Boulevard in memory of Russian politician and opposition leader Boris Nemtsov on his 4th death anniversary in Moscow, Russia, February 24, 2019. Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was about to be released in a prisoner exchange at the time of his death, Maria Pevchikh, a Navalny ally, said on Monday. Speaking on YouTube, Pevchikh who claims that Russian authorities assassinated Navalny, which they deny said Navalny and two U.S. nationals were about to be exchanged for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian FSB hitman who is serving a life sentence in Germany. Reuters

Putin-Erdogan meeting will take place after Russian elections Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after the Russian presidential election in mid-March, the Kremlin announced on Monday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) with Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) in October 2022. Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images “Before the elections, no,” Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said Monday when asked when the meeting might take place. “But preparations for contacts at the highest level are underway, we have repeated this several times,” he said. the Interfax news agency reported. Peskov explained that “these contacts will take place when it best suits the agendas of both presidents.” Putin will travel to Turkey to meet Erdogan, a leader who has managed to maintain cordial relations with Russia despite Turkey's membership in NATO. Holly Ellyatt

Ukraine confirms withdrawal from eastern village of Lastochkyne Ukrainian soldiers board an armored military vehicle on a road in Lyman district, Donetsk region, January 21, 2024, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Roman Pilipey | Afp | Getty Images The Ukrainian army confirmed on Monday the withdrawal from the village of Lastochkyne in eastern Ukraine, marking a new setback on the battlefield two years after the start of the war. “Ukrainian Armed Forces units withdrew from the village of Lastochkyne in order to organize their defenses… and prevent the enemy from further advancing westward,” military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy told television, Reuters reported. Russian forces have made several major and minor advances in recent weeks, including the capture of the industrial town of Avdiivka, as well as some smaller settlements west of the city. Holly Ellyatt

Kremlin calls Denmark's decision to end investigation into Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion absurd Gas emanating from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea on September 27, 2022. Swedish Coast Guard | Getty Images The Kremlin said on Monday that Denmark's decision to abandon its investigation into the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline explosions in 2022 was “close to absurdity.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Denmark acknowledged the explosions were a premeditated act of sabotage, but decided not to pursue the investigation further because the matter involved close allies of Copenhagen. . He said Denmark had refused requests to provide information about its investigation. Reuters

France will host a summit on Ukraine on Monday French President Emmanuel Macron will host more than 20 heads of state and government officials for a meeting on Ukraine in Paris on Monday. “Two years after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, the participants will reaffirm their unity and their determination to defeat the war of aggression led by Russia in Ukraine,” the Elysee said in a statement on Monday. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Polish President Andrzej Duda will be among the officials attending the conference. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the conference via video link. French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy react after signing an agreement on February 16, 2024 at the Elysée in Paris, France. Swimming pool | Via Reuters “This conference will be an opportunity to share observations on the situation on the ground, the profound destabilization caused by Russia and its renewed aggressiveness against Ukraine and against Europe,” he adds. The meeting is an opportunity to study the means available to respond ever more quickly and effectively to the needs of Ukraine and its population, the president's office said. An unnamed French presidential official was quoted by news channel France 24 as saying the meeting was intended to contradict any “perception that things are falling apart” after Ukraine's recent battlefield challenges. On Friday, on the eve of the war's second anniversary, Macron said Ukraine was “battered and bruised, but still standing.” “Ukraine is fighting for itself, for its ideals, for our Europe. Our commitment to it will not weaken,” Macron wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Holly Ellyatt

China opposes US sanctions on Chinese companies over Russia-related reasons View of the central business district skyline at sunset in Beijing, China. Sheng Peng | Visual Group China | Getty Images China firmly opposes US sanctions imposed on Chinese companies for reasons related to Russia, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Monday. China will take necessary measures to firmly protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the ministry said in a statement on its website. The Biden administration on Friday announced new trade restrictions on 93 entities from Russia, China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kyrgyzstan, India and South Korea for supporting Russia's war effort in Ukraine. The action, a day before the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, essentially bans U.S. shipments to the targeted entities, including eight from China, 63 from Russia, 16 from Turkey and four from the United Arab Emirates. Reuters

Russia prepares new offensive against Ukraine, says Zelensky Russia is preparing a new offensive against Ukraine that could begin at the end of May or this summer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, denying that his country is at its weakest point in the war. “We will prepare for their assault. Their assault that began on October 8 did not bring any results, I believe. We, for our part, will prepare our plan and follow it,” Zelensky told reporters in Kiev, reported Reuters. He denied that Ukraine was at the weakest point in the war, instead telling NBC that it was the most difficult time for the unit. “I don’t think it’s the weakest moment,” he said. “The weakest, or rather, [the most] The shocking moment happened on February 24, two years ago. Now is the most difficult time for our unit. If we all parted, both externally with partners, and God forbid, internally, then this would be the weakest moment. It hasn’t happened yet,” Zelenskyy told NBC’s Richard Engel at a news conference Sunday. Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy speaks during a press conference during the Ukraine Year 2024 forum February 25, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Paula Bronstein. | Getty Images News | Getty Images Zelensky said events in the Middle East had diverted Ukraine's attention, pointing out that this coincided with the end of Ukraine's summer counter-offensive and the start of Russia's offensive operations. “Now we only see the consequences, when we are weakened by the quantity of weapons. Otherwise, we would not realize it… The aid plan has weakened we have weakened on the battlefield, in the directions you mentioned,” Zelensky said. He said the first year of the war was about survival, the second year was about resilience, and that as Russia and Ukraine enter a third year of war, the country faces challenges under form of elections, war and depletion of funding. Holly Ellyatt

Zelensky says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in war Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that 31,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed since Russia's invasion two years ago. “31,000 Ukrainian soldiers died in this war. Not 300,000 or 150,000, or whatever Putin and his liars say. But each of these losses is a great loss for us,” Zelensky said at a press conference . Ukrainian servicemen lower the coffin of a Ukrainian army officer into a grave at a Carpathian cemetery in the village of Krasnyk, Ukraine, Friday, December 29, 2023. Evgeni Maloletka | AP Photo He said he could not disclose the number of casualties because it would facilitate Russian military planning. This is the first time Ukraine has released an official death toll since late 2022. The real figure is likely much higher, with U.S. officials estimating last August that at least 70,000 Ukrainian troops were dead and that up to to 120,000 had been injured. Russia also remains tight-lipped on military casualties, although both sides claim to have inflicted tens of thousands of casualties on their respective forces. Zelensky claimed Sunday that 180,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in action during the war. CNBC has not been able to verify the claims. Holly Ellyatt

