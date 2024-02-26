How Trump will seek to pit federal judges against each other to avoid a trial





Former President Donald Trump's lawyers see a major opportunity this week to use his criminal records mishandling case in Florida to create a logjam in his schedule for the two federal judges overseeing his main criminal cases.

Juggling his campaign and his court schedule and comparing his cases against each other is a key part of Trump's legal strategy. The ultimate goal, his team has said openly, is to prevent Trump from being tried in federal court before voters cast their ballots in the 2024 general election.

One of the main goals of Trump's legal team, according to people familiar with the strategy, is to put the judge overseeing the 2020 federal election obstruction case, Tanya Chutkan, in a position where she cannot begin a trial before Election Day.

That is, ice it, said a person familiar with Trump's trial scheduling strategy. Which makes it impossible for him to block a trial before the election, because of things beyond his control.

Chutkan set the initial trial date for March 4, which was postponed indefinitely due to appeals. Still, if the Supreme Court sends the case back to Chutkan, that trial could be back on the calendar within a month or two.

One way to embarrass Chutkan would be to convince Florida Judge Aileen Cannon to postpone the trial over Trump's mishandling of documents at Mar-a-Lago from late May until the summer.

Then, as summer approaches, the Mar-a-Lago case could force Cannon to push back the trial again and again because of legal complexities around classified documents that still need to be worked out, according to people familiar with the matter .

Trump has already asked federal judges and a state judge in a third criminal case he faces, the Georgia election subversion case, to delay any trial until after the November election. Both federal judges, Chutkan and Cannon, said no. But a gradual change in the schedule could be just as effective in shielding Trump from further trials over the summer, several sources familiar with the former president's legal strategy told CNN.

Cannon has signaled in recent months his willingness to consider pushing back the date. And prosecutors and defense teams are engaged in protracted court battles over access to classified evidence, records and information from the furthest corners of the federal government, which Cannon has yet to resolve. Cannon is a Trump appointee in an area of ​​Florida where there are many Trump voters. pool of potential jurors. She drew bipartisan criticism in the legal world for the way she handled an earlier part of the case and moved slowly to resolve pretrial issues.

Chutkanscourt is a totally different profile where the Washington, DC jury is quite liberal and has convicted many January 6, 2021 rioters in trials. Chutkan is a Barack Obama appointee who spoke out against Trump on the key issue of presidential immunity and also issued a limited silence order against the former president.

Chutkan could have him tried on election day. If she's going to do that, she might as well make Trump president right away, one of the sources said.

Trump often uses his legal proceedings to draw attention to his lawsuits, calling them politically motivated. Although he frequently gives campaign speeches outside of courtrooms, Trump is not required to attend most preliminary hearings, and he is not even required to be present in the courtroom. hearing as an accused after the start of the trial.

The special counsel is urgently seeking to force President Trump into a months-long criminal trial at the height of the election season, thereby sidelining him and preventing him from campaigning against the current president, the Trump's lawyers at the Supreme Court, which is holding his 2020 election. The case is on hold as it considers questions he raised regarding presidential immunity.

While the two federal cases remain pending, Trump will first be tried in late March in Manhattan, in a fourth criminal case in which he is accused of falsifying business records to conceal secret money payments to the star. adult cinema Stormy Daniels to protect her 2016 presidential election campaign. This trial could last until May, according to the judge in charge of the case.

This case is seen by Trump's advisers as one that will try him on less serious charges than in his other three criminal indictments and raises less significant questions about his fitness for office as he runs again as president. Americans who responded to a Quinnipiac University poll last fall agreed that the charges in New York were less serious than other charges.

It is the one that has the least consequences. He does not face prison time even if convicted, a person familiar with Trump's legal approach told CNN.

Trump reacts after judge orders him and companies to pay $355 million

The Florida documents case is expected to follow the New York trial, which has a start date set for late May.

Trump, his team, his co-defendants and prosecutors from the special counsels office are expected to appear before Cannon on Friday at his courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida.

We will most certainly ask to move the trial date, Trump defense attorney Todd Blanche said of the case's timing of the documents during a separate hearing in the New York case more early this month.

Friday's hearing is expected to face scheduling issues, but it could last hours and delve into greater tensions in the case. She is not expected to address all of the legal issues raised by Trump, such as his attempts to access more evidence or his arguments for dismissing his case. .

Former presidents attempted to claim presidential immunity in the Mar-a-Lago affair, saying he was able to remove national security documents from the White House just before leaving office because he considered them Personal documents while he was still president would likely be discussed later and could result in another rare appeal before a trial.

Trump is already considering asking Cannon to reschedule the Florida trial for a month or two later, so that it can be postponed until July, according to sources familiar with his strategy.

This would create a hole in Trump's legal schedule after the New York trial that no other case is able to fill. It would also block his schedule for a crucial July-September window.

Trump's team believes the Mar-a-Lago case, if moved to July, could prevent Chutkan from putting the federal election subversion case on the calendar once the Supreme Court appeals are resolved. treated. As July approaches, the Trump team or the special counsels office may again ask Cannon to move back the Mar-a-Lago trial, and she may consider it due to the complexity of the case. 'affair.

Chutkan made it clear that she believes Trump should be tried in her courtroom on a tight schedule.

The special counsel's office has repeatedly argued that the public, too, deserves to have Trump's federal election case put before a jury quickly, potentially even before the next presidential election.

[Trumps] The self-interest in postponing the trial must be balanced against two powerful competing considerations: the government's interest in fully presenting its case without undue delay; and the compelling public interest in a speedy disposition of the case, the Justice Department recently wrote to the Supreme Court.

The charges here relate to the petitioners' alleged efforts to disenfranchise tens of millions of voters, the special counsel's office added. The national interest in resolving these charges without further delay is compelling.

Of course, Chutkan could always set a hearing date that overlaps with other justices if the 2020 election case returns to his courtroom from the Supreme Court. Although Trump cannot be tried in two different courts simultaneously, the judges could have overlapping schedules initially because trial dates can often change.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the criminal case involving Trumpshush's money, publicly revealed that he had been in contact with Chutkan as recently as this month . Both judges had originally scheduled their trial for March.

There are a lot of moving parts in the DC box. Really, no one knows what's going to happen and when it's going to happen, Merchan said at a recent hearing, announcing that his court would conduct jury selection for Trump on March 25.

Blanche, who represents Trump in several criminal cases, called the speedy trial a grave injustice and election interference.

We have faced extremely tight and accelerated timelines in each of these trials, Blanche told Merchan during the hearing. He added that the legal team was swamped with work and that Trump, involved in his cases, was also busy.

Merchan previously called out Trump's team for trying to game his New York trial date against his 2020 election record in front of Chutkan, so neither would move forward.

We would have ended up adjourning our case to see the DC case not start on March 4, Merchan said. That's the problem with Jock[ey]moving around and moving around when there are multiple parts, and we don't all have control over each of those parts.

Merchan acknowledged that Trump should not be tried in more than one court at a time.

Mr. Trump has the absolute right to be present at all of his criminal trials, the judge said during the hearing. This is an important right, which he has every right to take advantage of. He will not participate in more than one criminal trial at the same time.

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz and Holmes Lybrand contributed to this report.

