



Alarm bells have been ringing across the Western world in recent weeks over fears that Vladimir Putin is already planning to invade another European country. In Britain, there have been widespread calls for the country to rearm, increase its troop numbers, and even create a “citizen army” trained to fight a war on land if NATO – and the Kingdom – were attacked. -Uni was embroiled in a war. Consequently. Poland and the Baltics are currently seen as the Russian president's most likely targets by a former Ukrainian government minister. Inna Sovsun, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, believes that if Putin is allowed to win in Ukraine, he will soon turn to another target, given his imperialist ambitions. She told Express.co.uk: “If Putin wins he will go to the Baltics. He will go to Poland and what will happen next? NATO Article 5 is supposed to be activated and then there are two ways out of it.

Geopolitical analysts have noted that the Russian president is not the only threat to peace in Britain and the West as a whole. Chinese President Xi Jinping has taken an increasingly aggressive stance against Taiwan, a territory he considers an integral part of China.

An attack on the island could lead to a clash with the United States, which, although it officially recognizes the one-China policy, maintains unofficial relations with Taiwan. Iran is also seen as a possible threat to peace. The country is increasing its production of enriched uranium, moving dangerously close to the level of enrichment most desired for making nuclear weapons. In addition to its nuclear ambitions, Tehran already poses a threat to the West through its proxies, notably the Houthi rebels, who have disrupted global trade transiting the Red Sea since November.

Iran, led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has emerged as a key ally of Russia in its illegal war against Ukraine, as it reportedly supplies suicide drones to Putin's troops. North Korea, in the hands of Kim Jong-un since 2011, is also said to be supporting Putin's war in Europe by supplying munitions to Russia. The country, which considers the United States and South Korea its mortal enemies, is also rearming and has stepped up its weapons testing in recent months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1870770/world-leader-biggest-threat-uk-war-fears The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

