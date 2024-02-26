Indonesia's largest party calls for parliamentary investigation into alleged election irregularities | WTAQ News Discussion | 97.5 FM 1360 AM





By Ananda Teresia JAKARTA (Reuters) The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), the country's largest party, will seek to launch a parliamentary investigation and file a complaint with a top court over alleged violations in this month's elections, a senior official said Monday. We found that there were abuses of power, ranging from legal aspects to the use of state facilities, PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto told Reuters, without providing details or evidence to support these allegations. The PDIP backed Ganjar Pranowo for the presidency, who finished a distant third behind Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, the clear winner according to the unofficial vote count and an ongoing preliminary tally by the polling body. The presidential palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations or the planned investigation. Despite various accusations made by the parties, none have provided specifics or details on the extent of the alleged violations. Independent poll observers have so far given no indication of irregularities significant enough to impact the results. Although the Constitutional Court generally handles election disputes, the Indonesian Parliament has the power to conduct investigations into government policy or the implementation of certain regulations and can review the conduct of public officials, including the president. Hasto said the investigation was aimed at safeguarding democracy and drawing public attention to the alleged wrongdoing. If we have not made this global correction, what is the point of holding elections in the future? he said, adding that the goal was not to remove President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi. For Parliament to launch an investigation, the plan must be proposed by at least 25 lawmakers and more than one party and approved by more than half of the lawmakers present in plenary session. The PDIP plan is supported by another party but would need the support of those who backed the runner-up, Anies Baswedan. Prabowo appears to have won the Feb. 14 election with nearly 60 percent of the vote, bolstered by tacit support from Jokowi, who faces growing allegations of ethical violations and interference that his allies deny. Prabowo also ran on a list with Jokowi's son, due to a last-minute decision by the Constitutional Court, headed by the president's brother-in-law, to change election eligibility rules. Hasto said PDIP and other Ganjar supporters would file a complaint over the alleged election violations with the same court, but gave no time frame. On Friday, three parties behind Anies said they would support an investigation by the PDIP. The parties supporting Anies and Ganjar, if combined, would constitute a majority, with 314 seats out of 575. (Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by Martin Petty)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtaq.com/2024/02/26/indonesias-largest-party-seeks-parliamentary-probe-into-alleged-election-irregularities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos