PM Modi launches Amrit Bharat station project, lays foundation for 554 stations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 26 said that a developed India would be the India of young people's dreams and they had the maximum right to decide the future of the country.

Addressing his function to lay the groundwork for the railway projects, the Prime Minister said his government's third term would begin in June, but the scale and speed with which the new projects began left all perplexed world.

Recalling the events he attended in Jammu and Gujarat over the last two days, Mr. Modi said he dedicated around a dozen Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs ) as well as five Indian Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). for the country.

Indian Railways is undergoing a transformation and this will benefit those studying in schools and colleges and those below 35 years of age, he said, adding that it has laid the foundation for the redevelopment work of more than 550 rail stations in 27 states. and 300 neighborhoods.

“Young people have the biggest say in deciding the course of Viksit Bharat (developed India)… I wish to tell all the youth of the country that your dream is Modi's determination. Your dream, your Modi's hard work and determination are the guarantee for Viksit Bharat,” the Prime Minister said, addressing the gathering spread across 2,000 railway stations and reception sites.

Mr Modi laid the foundation for 554 stations under Amrit Bharat, a government initiative to renovate major railway stations in the country, and inaugurated upper and lower railway bridges.

The Prime Minister's outreach efforts among the youth come against a backdrop of an increase in the number of first-time voters in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Nearly 1.85 million new voters – in the 18-19 age group – have registered for the elections expected to take place in April-May, compared to 1.5 million before the 2019 general elections.

The total number of voters under the age of 30 is almost 22 million.

Mr. Modi congratulated the youth who participated in various competitions across the country on the theme '2047: Viksit Bharat ki Railway'.

He said every paisa of taxpayers' money was used for the welfare of commuters.

“The government is also giving a 50 percent discount on every train ticket,” the Prime Minister said.

“Just like interest is earned on money deposited in banks, similarly, every paisa spent on infrastructure creates new sources of income and employment,” he said, adding that laying new railways created multiple employment opportunities for workers and engineers.

“Whatever India is doing today, it is doing it at unprecedented speed and scale. We dream big and work tirelessly to realize those dreams. This determination is visible in this Viksit Bharat Viksit railway programme,” a the Prime Minister said, as he launched over 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth around `41,000 crore.

Showing confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will remain in power in the Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Modi said his government's third term would begin in June, but the scale and rhetoric with which it worked surprised people.

“People have seen a new India being built over the last ten years,” he said, highlighting the transformation of the railway sector, including the launch of Vande Bharat trains, emphasis on cleanliness and track electrification.

Recalling the events he witnessed in Jammu and Gujarat in recent days, the Prime Minister said the education and health sectors are also witnessing massive expansion.

Lashing out at previous governments, Mr Modi said his dispensation had put an end to the looting of public money and every penny earned was used to expand rail services.

“Indian Railways has been a victim of politics, but today it is the main base of ease of travel and a big source of employment,” he said.

Mr. Modi warned people, saying the increase in the budget due to the growth of the country's economy will not have an impact on the ground in case of revenue leakage due to scams.

Railways' financial losses were once a common refrain, but the national carrier is now a great transformative force, the Prime Minister said.

He said the upcoming Amrit Bharat stations will be symbols of both development and heritage.

Mr. Modi said Balasore railway station in Odisha has been designed on the theme of Jagannath temple in Puri, Rangpur in Sikkim will bear the imprint of local architecture, Sangner in Rajasthan features a hand print of the 16th century and Kumbakonam railway station in Tamil. Nadu will represent the Chola influence.

The Ahmedabad station was inspired by the Modhera Sun temple, the Dwarka station by the Dwarkadheesh temple and IT City Gurugram will be on the theme of information technology, he added.

“The Amrit Bharat stations will introduce the world to the delicacies of this city,” the Prime Minister said.

The Amrit Bharat Station project was launched for the development of stations on the railway network.

This involves the development of master plans and their implementation in stages to improve amenities at stations through improved access to stations, circulation areas, waiting halls, toilets, elevators and escalators if necessary, cleanliness, free WiFi, local product kiosks through programs such as “One Station, One Product” and better passenger information systems.

So far, 1,318 stations have been selected under this scheme based on the proposals received from zonal railways and stations located in major cities and towns.