Byron Donalds confronted with Donald Trump's “racist” remarks against black voters





Rep. Byron Donalds, a Florida Republican, said Sunday that President Joe Biden's team was calling Donald Trump's remarks about black voters “purely racist” to “play politics” when he was confronted about their topic by NBC News host Kristen Welker on Meet the Press.

The context:

On Friday evening, the former president spoke at the Black Conservative Federation gala in Columbia, South Carolina. During his speech, Trump said black people loved him because he had been criminally charged four times. Trump, the Republican Party's front-runner in the 2024 presidential election, has pleaded not guilty to all charges and called the case against him politically motivated.

Biden performed exceptionally well with black voters compared to Trump in the 2020 election. Biden received 90% of the black vote in 2020, while Trump received only 10%, according to an average calculated from US election eve polls, the Associated Press VoteCast survey and national exit polls.

What we know:

Welker showed a clip of Trump speaking at the black tie event at Donalds on Sunday.

“I was charged a second time, a third time and a fourth time. And a lot of people said that's why black people love me because they've been so badly hurt and discriminated against. And they actually considered me to be discriminated against,” Trump said in the clip.

Welker then asked Donalds: “Congressman, it sounds like Donald Trump was implying that he can win over black voters because they get indicted all the time too. Is that what he was saying?”

Donalds, a Trump ally who introduced Trump at Friday night's gala, responded: “That's part of it, Kristen.” He then explained that Black voters are concerned about the state of the economy and the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Biden administration, but that they have also faced ” political persecutions” like those Trump had to endure.

“Their view of things is very simple: 'Well, gee, if the government is going after him with stupid things, they can't be that bad.' »

Rep. Byron Donalds, Republican of Florida, shakes hands with former President Donald Trump June 30, 2023 in Philadelphia. Donalds defended Trump's recent controversial remarks, which many called “racist,” during an interview Sunday… Rep. Byron Donalds, a Republican from Florida, shakes hands with former President Donald Trump on July 30 June 2023, in Philadelphia. Donalds defended Trump's recent controversial remarks, which many called “racist,” during an interview Sunday with NBC News. More from Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Welker then clarified that there was no evidence that the prosecution of Trump was politically motivated, then pivoted to get Donald's response on how Biden's team reacted to Trump's comments at the gala. Friday.

Former Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond, currently co-chairman of Biden's re-election campaign, said Saturday: “Donald Trump claiming that Black Americans will support him because of his criminal charges is insulting. It's idiotic. And it's simply racist.”

Donalds told Welker that Richmond is “trying to play politics and use racial politics even now as we approach the general election.”

The congressman added: “The number one reason minority voters in our country want to support Donald Trump is because he did the job of president. He did an excellent job as president. Our country was safe, the economy was great, those are all things. which Donald Trump spoke about Friday evening.

“He also talked about the indictments. What Americans don't want to see, especially black Americans, and anyone else, they don't want to see a politicized Justice Department. They don't want to not see a two-tier system. of justice…”

Newsweek reached out to Donald's office, the Trump campaign and the Biden campaign via email for comment.

Views :

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor and former United Nations ambassador, called her political opponent's comments at the gala “disgusting” Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, Haley said: “This is the offensive that is going to happen every day between now and the general election, which is why I continue to say that Donald Trump will not cannot win the general election. He won't. “We can make him the primary candidate if we want, but the Republicans will lose in November. That's a huge warning sign.”

Meanwhile, MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake warned that Trump's comments may not be as well received by the general black population in America as they were by his black supporters at the gala.

“When these clips are broadcast all over the country to a broader African-American audience that he's desperately trying to make inroads with, I think that's where you have the real problem here,” Haake said Saturday on The Weekend.

And after?

Trump won every state-level Republican primary and caucuse except the Nevada Republican primary where he was not on the ballot. After winning Haley's home state by 20 points on Saturday, it seems even more likely that Trump will be the Republican nominee. The November general election will likely be a rematch between Trump and Biden, the Democratic incumbent.

Updated 2/25/24, 11:19 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

Updated 2/25/24, 11:46 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

