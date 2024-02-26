Politics
Call it an invasion – Boston Herald
An infantry division of the Chinese Liberation Army is made up of 12,000 men.
In fiscal year 2023, 24,000 Chinese migrants, most of military age, illegally crossed the secure southern border into the United States.
This is equivalent to an invasion of two full divisions of the Chinese army.
And thousands more have arrived since then, particularly along California's southern border with Mexico. They constitute a third division of the Chinese army.
What are they doing here? Who sent them? Why did Joe Biden let them into the country?
If they were armed and in uniform, it would be an official act of war. Now, dressed in civilian clothes and without weapons, it is nothing more than an unofficial invasion. And they didn't fire a single shot.
It's like a stealth Pearl Harbor waiting to happen.
Imagine what would happen if 24,000 military-age American men entered China, or at least tried. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) would run out of ammunition to mow them down.
But no one in their right mind goes to China, even overseas Chinese don't. They go to California instead.
California has become the preferred entry point for illegal immigrants for Chinese and other migrants since Texas Governor Greg Abbott sealed off his state from Mexico with miles of barbed wire.
Eagle Pass, Texas, is now the fortified Berlin of the Cold War.
Biden can talk all he wants, but he opened the border on the first day of his administration when he could have left the border security initiatives put in place by former President Donald Trump intact.
Now, plummeting in the polls as he seeks re-election, Biden is considering putting a bandage on a gunshot wound.
This is not about targeting the hordes of Chinese nationalists who somehow escape China's communist police state and make the long journey to the United States and freedom. .
It's not easy to get out of China, just ask Marco Polo. But these Chinese people crossing the border seem to have no problem getting out, perhaps because they are sent.
But among the migrants from countries from Afghanistan to Zambia entering the United States, only the Chinese come from an antagonistic country that wants to replace the United States as the world's leading superpower.
It could be that some of these military-age Chinese men are legitimate asylum seekers.
Others may be spies or special military operators seeking to establish themselves behind U.S. lines with the aim of undermining the country. No one really knows.
And Joe Biden lets them roam and travel wherever they want while letting the American taxpayer pick up the expenses.
Biden is being hoodwinked by the Chinese, just as he was when he allowed the Chinese spy balloon to pass unhindered into the United States to gather intelligence.
He only ordered it to be shot down over the ocean after he had accomplished his mission.
Everyone, in every second- and third-rate country in the world, wants to enter the United States to benefit from the country's generous welfare benefits.
Thanks to California Governor Gavin Newson, who is warming up on the sidelines for the presidency, immigrants are now entitled to free medical care in California, on top of all the other benefits they enjoy.
Meanwhile, the country is falling apart as cities like New York and Chicago collapse in terms of crime. Even kyiv is safer than New York.
Biden spent last weekend in California raising money for his campaign. He did not go to the border. He never does.
Biden was also in California last November where he met with Chinese Communist Party dictator Xi Jinping.
Biden called these discussions some of the most productive discussions we've had.
A month earlier, according to the US Border Patrol, 555 Chinese nationals, mostly young men, had crossed the California border.
A month later, after Biden's productive meeting with the Chinese leader, Biden welcomed another 6,136 young people, most of them male Chinese nationals.
The meeting was productive, okay, productive for China, not for the United States.
Peter Lucas is a veteran political journalist from Massachusetts. Contact him at [email protected]
