Be careful when setting economic growth target: president





The president urged the central and regional governments to increase the budget and prepare a contingency plan against economic turmoil and recession. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on ministries and institutions to exercise caution when setting an economic growth target in the face of global economic risks such as recessions. “The anticipation in creating a growth target must reflect caution but (with) optimism, and credibility must also be maintained,” he remarked at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday. Jokowi made the statement during a plenary Cabinet meeting focused on preparations for Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, government work programs, macroeconomic framework and main points of the 2025 fiscal policy. In his opening speech, President Jokowi highlighted the situation and risks of global economic uncertainty affecting the 2025 macroeconomic framework. He pointed out that the economies of several countries, such as the United Kingdom and Japan, had entered into recession. To this end, he called on his government to anticipate this aspect by carefully setting an economic growth objective while remaining optimistic and credible. Furthermore, the president urged the central and regional governments to increase the budget and prepare a contingency plan against economic turmoil and recession. “Strengthen the attention of central and regional governments in preparing an alternative plan in the event of unrest and crisis,” he stressed. Japan's economy fell into recession after contracting in the third and fourth quarters of last year. According to Japanese government data released Thursday (Feb. 15), the country's economy contracted at an annual rate of 0.4 percent in the October-December period due to low purchasing power. Meanwhile, according to data from the Office for National Statistics, the UK economy contracted by 0.1% in the third quarter of 2023. Negative economic performance continued in the fourth quarter of 2023, with a decline of 0.3%. Earlier, on February 5, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) announced that the Indonesian economy grew by 5.05 percent in 2023. Related news: Cabinet should maintain food stocks, prices ahead of Ramadan: Jokowi

Related news: President Jokowi distributes rice aid to counter rising prices Translator: Mentari Dwi, Raka Adji

Editor: Arie Novarina

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/307002/be-careful-while-setting-economic-growth-target-president The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

